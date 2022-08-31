Meeting gunshot victims’ spinal cord injuries with support, resolve

We were disheartened to hear of, but are very familiar with, the struggles of people facing life after a spinal cord injury, as described in Renée Graham’s excellent column “With gun violence, death isn’t the only dire outcome” (Ideas, Aug. 21).
We at the Greater Boston Chapter of United Spinal Association try to help those who have suffered a spinal cord injury and their families by providing hope and information. We often interact with gunshot survivors and help them rebuild their lives. As Graham pointed out, this type of injury affects not only the survivors but also their families and significant others.
Chris Johnson, a board member of the Greater Boston Chapter, who sustained a spinal cord injury in 2006 from a gunshot wound, has told us how life after his injury has dramatically changed for him and those around him: “It’s a major adjustment for all. Not knowing what the future holds; everyone is concerned and wants the best for you. Ultimately, it’s up to the individual. But this does not stop everyone from worrying or experiencing vicarious trauma. We all had to heal. Other immediate issues were accessible housing and feeling safe.”
Douglas Frey
Board president
Greater Boston Chapter of United Spinal Association
Woburn