Meeting gunshot victims’ spinal cord injuries with support, resolve

We were disheartened to hear of, but are very familiar with, the struggles of people facing life after a spinal cord injury, as described in Renée Graham’s excellent column “With gun violence, death isn’t the only dire outcome” (Ideas, Aug. 21).

We at the Greater Boston Chapter of United Spinal Association try to help those who have suffered a spinal cord injury and their families by providing hope and information. We often interact with gunshot survivors and help them rebuild their lives. As Graham pointed out, this type of injury affects not only the survivors but also their families and significant others.