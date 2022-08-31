We need to stop whining and figure out how to fix the broke and broken T

Members found time last session to approve sports betting but didn’t make time to expand the MBTA board of directors to include a voice for the people who most depend on the T — Boston residents. Apparently, debating whether local college sports betting should be allowed was more important than responding to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s plea for that additional seat — even after the death of a Red Line passenger, fires on the Orange Line, a subsequent 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line and a portion of the Green Line , and multiple derailments this year alone.

In fairness, the Legislature is not the only institution that has disappointed riders in their quest for a better mass transportation system. We should put this latest outrage into perspective.

The MBTA has been a punching bag for decades. Yet ever since the Federal Transit Administration launched an investigation earlier this year into the T’s safety issues, there has been an avalanche of finger-pointing. For months, politicians, think tank gurus, transportation professionals, union officials, self-appointed experts, and just about everyone else have engaged in intense criticism.

The culprits they cite include decades of underfunding, inflated union contracts, inconsistent management, patronage, poor maintenance, inadequate oversight, and safety neglect. While not a complete list, they are right. All of these factors have indeed contributed to the state’s failed mass transportation system. Ironically, most of the critics and the institutions they represent caused the disaster. Identifying the issues is not the same as putting forth strategies to solve the problems. We need to stop whining and actually figure out how to fix the broke and broken T.

Everyone is understandably overwhelmed by the gargantuan challenge. So complaining is the chosen outlet in the absence of knowing what to do. There are no quick fixes, no silver bullets, and no miracles on the horizon. The last thing that’s needed is more reports, more studies, or the appointments of more experts. The solutions are going to take hard work, dedicated professionals, political will, billions of dollars, and decades of sacrifice. But none of that is going to happen with the current organizational structure and MBTA governance. It is too slow, too unresponsive, and too overwhelmed. It must change.

Few people understand the MBTA doesn’t report to the governor directly. The T is a division of the Department of Transportation, which also oversees airports, highways, the Registry of Motor Vehicles, commuter rail freight trains, bridges, and tunnels.

Most politicians — with the exception of former governor Mike Dukakis and Governor Charlie Baker — run as far away from the T as possible. Even the mighty mayor Tom Menino avoided dabbling with it. But now with a new governor about to be elected and a Boston mayor advocating mass transportation change, we can tackle this MBTA monolith in a more aggressive and meaningful way.

Wu wants responsibility and T influence. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey just released a comprehensive transportation plan outlining her vision. After years of the Legislature and current transportation and MBTA structure messing it up to a point where the feds are involved — with the FTA releasing this week a scathing condemnation of current oversight — why not give Wu and Healey (if she wins) more authority? They are unlikely to have the same political bickering as past mayors and governors and are also inclined to work together. One of the new governor’s first acts should be to appoint the MBTA general manager as a member of his/her cabinet and be independent of the transportation department, which has enough to do worrying about airports, roads, freight trains, etc.

There also needs to be a different leadership paradigm with politicians taking responsibility and the riding public having more of a voice. Given that virtually all trains, subways ,and buses lead to Boston, the Legislature should give Boston, not one, but two seats on the board and add a rotating seat for other affected towns. Perhaps they should consider a Boston Transit Department as a subset of the MBTA or an entirely new organization.

Empowering the governor and Boston mayor can make a great difference combined with new MBTA reporting lines and a broader board make-up. It is more likely they will change how personnel decisions are made, listen more to the riders and users of the system, and have clearer lines of responsibility for finance and safety. We know the issues. We need the right structure and motivated leaders.

We are doomed if we rely on the Legislature and current MBTA reporting model to lead the way. It hasn’t worked for at least 30 years. Why not give the mantel to the lead politicians who actually want it instead of to those who hide from it?

David D’Alessandro is former CEO of John Hancock Financial Services and the lead author of the 2009 MBTA Review.