Wu gets pay raise bill half right

Now it’s true the raises for the city’s elected officials won’t kick in until the next election cycle — and thank goodness the mayor at least realized the conflict of interest an immediate pay boost would represent.

So how tone deaf can Mayor Michelle Wu be to take this particular moment to propose an 11 percent pay hike for both the mayor and members of the City Council?

Economists — and the head of the Federal Reserve — continue to issue warnings about the impact of inflation. Bostonians in the checkout line at the market don’t need a reminder as they scan their weekly grocery bill.

But lumping raises for elected officials in with a much more defensible proposal to raise the salaries of some top appointed officials taints a process that should be a strictly on-the-merits council vote.

That magic 11 percent figure has enormous potential to create the standard for the host of collective bargaining agreements with city unions not yet signed. But mostly it smacks of a mayoral effort to curry favor with councilors, buying if not their votes, at least their goodwill.

There is also one inescapable factoid: In a city where the median household income is $76,298, the mayor’s salary would jump from $207,000 to $230,000; councilors’ salaries would go from $103,500 to $115,000.

We have no quarrel with the pay raises proposed for the city’s new police and fire commissioners, upping the current pay range of $200,000 to $250,000 for both posts to between $260,000 and $300,000. Police Commissioner Michael Cox will be worth every penny of that salary, which experts put at somewhat above the norm offered by similar sized cities, if he manages to change the insular culture of a department that badly needs to restore trust with the community it serves.

Wu’s proposal would also mean significant pay upgrades, retroactive to Aug. 1, for the city’s corporation counsel — from the current $115,500 to $214,400 range to between $160,000 and $225,000. For a person charged with running what resembles a sizable law firm, that’s hardly an astonishing figure in a city where first-year law associates earn $200,000 or more.

Commissioners of public work and parks and recreation would go from a current range of $110,000 to $160,000 to between $140,000 and $180,000.

“We need to be able to pay higher” to attract the best talent, Alex Lawrence, Boston’s chief people officer, told the Globe.

True enough when it comes to those jobs where good candidates need to be recruited — and often are required to relocate.

But there’s a vast difference between appointed positions for which people are actively recruited and elected posts for which candidates spend months (or years) campaigning, spending vast sums of mostly other people’s money to win, and then decide, well, the pay could be better.

Wu’s proposed pay hike for herself — should she be reelected — would put her salary above that of the governor ($185,000) and all sitting members of the Supreme Judicial Court (the chief justice currently gets $195,000). It would also put the mayor’s salary above that of the mayor of Denver (who’ll get $188,429 by July of 2023 under that city’s 2019 pay raise bill), Seattle ($199,000), Columbus, Ohio, ($177,000), and Detroit ($174,930).

And surely the current pay for city councilors was no impediment to attracting candidates the last time around for a post that, while considered full time, still allows councilors to run a law office or other business on the side.

Councilors last got a pay boost of 4 percent in 2018, which followed a 13.7 percent hike that took effect in 2016. Their counterparts in Denver will get $101,167 by July 2023. Councilors in Seattle already outpace them with salaries of $129,000, but councilor in Columbus, Ohio, earn $57,000, and Detroit councilors get $82,748.

Already some councilors, all too aware of the disparity between even their current salaries and those of most of their constituents, have talked about broader pay reforms for the city’s lower-paid workers.

Councilor Frank Baker told Globe reporters he’d like to see higher pay for the city’s security guards and for EMS workers.

That doesn’t, of course, answer the question of what to tell the hourly wage hotel worker or the waitress whose tips go to pay the councilor’s own salary.

Wu got this pay raise bill half right. She should have more leeway to recruit good talent for important city agencies. But that shouldn’t require a giveaway to her fellow elected officials.

