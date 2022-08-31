Your takes on the T: City is walkable; 37% complete, and counting . . .

Re “Chinatown bearing brunt of Orange Line shutdown” (Metro, Aug. 25): As a resident of Boston, I consider this the most walkable city in the world. The person who gets on public transportation to go one stop from near Chinatown to the Prudential Center may have their reasons. But this is about a 20-minute walk for those who are able. Many locations in our city can be reached by foot in an hour or less. The MFA to the North End is just over an hour.
I invite MBTA riders to take out a map and see how close everything is and walk our historical city.
Wendy Hale
Boston
While I am encouraged that MBTA officials said that work on the Orange Line is 37 percent complete (“Orange Line work keeps on schedule,” Metro, Aug. 29), I recall the old adage: When you are 90 percent complete, you are halfway there.
Richard Kiley
Boston