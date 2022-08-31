Ask the Remodeler: Replacing a dirty exhaust fan

Q. My old fan doesn’t work well at removing odors. How do I really clean the 10-foot-long pipe that vents to the outside before I install a new fan? I use propane, so this is very important.

M.F.

A. There are many duct-cleaning services in the Boston area that can handle all types of ducts, whether it is a range hood, bath fan, or boiler. I would call one of them, and when choosing a new fan, be sure that it has adequate power relative to your range. A hood that goes to 500 cubic feet per minute on its highest setting is pretty common. I am not sure what type of fan/hood you have, but typically the first step is to clean the filter, which should be inside the unit and easy to get at. How often you have the ducts cleaned is relative to the type of cooking you do. Lots of stir-frying, for example, will clog the filter and lines quicker than most cooking techniques. Be sure any duct cleaning service checks the hood on the exterior of the house to be sure it is operating properly — or worse, a bird has built a nest in there. It happens more often than you may think.