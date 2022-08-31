After 63 years and 7,000 games, an umpire calls his final balls and strikes

After 63 years and 7,000 games, the nearly 85-year-old Hennessey worked his last game as an umpire Tuesday night, ending a career of calling Little League, high school, and adult softball games in Brookline. But those were only a part of his athletic legacy.

At twilight on a late August evening on Brookline Avenue, a sports career spanning eight decades reached its own twilight. Though a crowd was there to witness the occasion, the center of attention just wanted the teams to take the field.

As a quarterback, Hennessey led Brookline High to a Class A title and undefeated season in football in 1954. He didn’t go far from the area after graduation, quarterbacking Northeastern and becoming the Huskies’ Most Valuable Player in 1959.

That was the same year Hennessey began working Little League games. Despite raising six children with his wife Carol, teaching and coaching at Brookline High, and running sports clinics in town, Hennessey never wavered. He always umpired, no matter what else was going on in his life.

That steadfast quality was on full display Tuesday as Hennessey umpired a Brookline Men’s Softball League game between the Clients and the Great Richards. After he called both teams to the field, they gave him a round of applause. He briefly let them, before holding up his hands and saying, “Let’s play ball.”

Players from both teams saluted Hennessey after his final game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hennessey still calls an excellent game. His eyesight is great, and he moves easily to see the action.

“My health is good,” said Hennessey. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I just want to go out on my own terms. I don’t want someone to have to tell me I can’t do the job anymore.”

His wife points to the commute as one of the primary reasons for his retirement. After teaching at Brookline High for 43 years, the Hennesseys moved to New Seabury a few years ago, but Hennessey still made the trip to Brookline from the Cape multiple times a week.

“It was the transport, the hour and a half each way,” said Carol. “I worried for him coming down the turnpike at midnight. That was a worry. But he can still do the job, that’s for sure.”

A well-wisher had a hug for the longtime umpire. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hennessey’s calm umpiring is a constant, and the players who have grown up with him as their coach and umpire are quick to point it out.

Before the top of the third inning Tuesday, two of Hennessey’s granddaughters caught his attention, and he went over to the fence to say hello.

“Don’t miss any balls,” one said.

The Clients’ catcher, Ritchie Allen, said, “He hasn’t missed one in 50 years.”

Sometimes Hennessey came in from the Cape not for games, but just to check the field in bad weather.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Bruce Raine, the Brookline Men’s Softball League commissioner, who has been involved in the league for 30 years. “Not only is Jimmy the head umpire, he has three or four other umpires he manages. Jimmy takes care of everything for us. Even on rainy days, he comes down to check the field to make sure we can play on the field.”

During the game, while Hennessey is calling a tight contest, the crowds grow. Many spectators are his former students and players at Brookline High. Others remember him from the neighborhood. A woman who grew up with his children rides her bicycle to the dugout, and runs onto the field between innings to give him a hug.

“I heard you were going to be here tonight and I wanted to thank you for everything,” she said, before riding off as fast as she arrived.

Hennessey recognizes the impact he has made on generations of youth in Brookline.

“I enjoyed teaching, too,” said Hennessey. “I’ve seen generations of players grow up, become adults.”

At the bottom of a hard-hitting seventh inning. Hennessey calls the final out, and the focus turns to the postgame handshake between the teams, who then line up to shake Hennessey’s hand.

The last one in line is the Clients’ Bobby Allen, who has known Hennessey for years. He reaches Hennessey and proclaims, “You squeezed me all night, but I still love you,” and wraps him in a hug.

Soon the crowd surrounds home plate. Raine presents Hennessey with a plaque, State Representative Tommy Vitolo reads a commendation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and Allen brings forth a trophy. For the first time in its history, the Brookline Men’s Softball Team will have a championship trophy: “The Henna,” named after their nickname for Hennessey.

The Brookline league will now award a trophy in Hennessey's name. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After the presentations, Hennessey calls his brother, Michael, to home plate. It’s a fitting place for him to talk about his home. No matter if he is on the Cape or visiting Florida during the winter, Hennessey will always consider his home Brookline.

“This is a great town,” said Hennessey to the crowd. “I was born and raised here, spent most of my life here. I’ll never forget all of you wonderful people, players, and fans.

“I never wanted to make it about myself. I just wanted to do the best job.”

After his speech, Hennessey spent most of the night meeting with those who came to see him, asking more questions about their lives and families than talking about himself.

“I’ll leave tonight, and I’ll probably be a little sad,” said Hennessey. “I have a lot of good memories. Wonderful people I’ve met over the years. I’ll be sad to go. But it’s time to go.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.