EMass girls’ soccer: 12 players to watch this fall

Taylor Bovardi, Masconomet –– A Northeastern Conference All-Star and first-team EMass pick, the senior striker (13 goals) served as a catalyst for a 17-3-1 run last season.

Tess Barrett, Cohasset – – The reigning South Shore League MVP dazzled for the Skippers as a freshman, racking up 19 goals and 14 assists.

An All-American headed to UCLA, the Dual County League and South Shore MVPs, and a number of all-state selections headline the region’s best players.

Sydney Comeau, Notre Dame Academy-Hingham –– The junior from Pembroke scored 25 goals to power the Cougars to an impressive 14-2-2 record.

Madison Genser, Newton South –– Committed to Colby for both soccer and basketball, the senior midfielder and notched 16 points to lead the Lions to a 15-1-6 record.

Advertisement

Kileigh Gorman, Bishop Feehan –– The junior EMass All-Star paced the Shamrocks with 18 goals and 19 assists en route to a 19-2-1 record.

Cat Herman, Cohasset –– The Northeastern commit netted 25 goals last season, leading the Skippers (16-3-4) to the Division 4 final.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Shea Kelleher, Silver Lake –– A three-year starter with 61 career points for the Division 2 finalists, the senior Sacred Heart commit is nine shy of breaking the program record.

Maya Mathis, Acton-Boxborough –– Controlling the center of the pitch, the senior UConn commit notched 12 goals and nine assists to earn Dual County MVP and All-New England honors.

Claire Murray, Hingham –– An All-State selection, the junior center midfielder recorded 13 goals and 10 assists to help lead the Harborwomen to the Division 1 final.

Ella Pisani, King Philip –– The Fairfield commit scored 19 goals and added nine assists for the Warriors to earn All-State honors.

Sophie Reale, Hingham –– The UCLA-bound All-American filled the stat sheet, recording 27 goals and 21 assists en route to a 21-1-1 record.

Advertisement

Anya Zub, Franklin –– The junior EMass All-Star is an offensive catalyst. She propelled the Panthers to the Hockomock League title with 20 goals and six assists.

CAM KERRY

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.