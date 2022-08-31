fb-pixel Skip to main content
High School Sports

The first Globe Top 20 rankings for the fall high school sports season are being released. Here’s the schedule.

By Globe staff reportsUpdated August 31, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Catholic Memorial, which won its Thanksgiving game in 2021 as well as the Division 1 Super Bowl, is No. 1 in the Globe's preseason football rankings for 2022.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The first installments of the Globe Top 20 rankings for the 2022 fall high school sports season are being released this week.

The rankings are compiled by the Globe high school sports coverage team based on a range of factors, and are updated weekly based on performance of the teams. Links to each set of rankings can always be found on the Globe’s high school sports page.

Football: After a 13-0 season in 2021, Catholic Memorial top-ranked in preseason poll

Boys’ soccer: Defending Division 1 champion remains No. 1 to start 2022

Girls’ soccer: To be released on Wednesday

Field hockey: Andover No. 1 to begin 2022

Girls’ volleyball: To be released Thursday

Boys’ cross-country: To be released Saturday

Girls’ cross-country: To be released Saturday

