The first Globe Top 20 rankings for the fall high school sports season are being released. Here’s the schedule.

The first installments of the Globe Top 20 rankings for the 2022 fall high school sports season are being released this week.
The rankings are compiled by the Globe high school sports coverage team based on a range of factors, and are updated weekly based on performance of the teams. Links to each set of rankings can always be found on the Globe’s high school sports page.
Football: After a 13-0 season in 2021, Catholic Memorial top-ranked in preseason poll
Boys’ soccer: Defending Division 1 champion remains No. 1 to start 2022
Girls’ soccer: To be released on Wednesday
Field hockey: Andover No. 1 to begin 2022
Girls’ volleyball: To be released Thursday
Boys’ cross-country: To be released Saturday
Girls’ cross-country: To be released Saturday