fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Twins | 7:40 p.m. (NESN)

Game 131: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo failed to come up with this catch in the fifth inning Tuesday.Abbie Parr/Associated Press

The Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep when they take on the Twins in Wednesday’s series finale in Minnesota.

Tuesday’s 10-5 loss was the seventh in the last nine games for the Sox. Since reaching .500 at 59-59 on Aug. 17, the Sox have gone 3-9.

If there’s anything for the Sox to hang their hats on, it has been the performance of Wednesday’s starter Michael Wacha, who had a pair of scoreless outings earlier this month before allowing four runs in six innings during a 9-8 win over the Rays last week.

Here is a preview.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (62-68): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (9-1, 2.53 ERA)

TWINS (67-61): TBA

Pitching: RHP Joe Ryan (10-6, 3.65 ERA)

Time: 7:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Ryan: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Trevor Story 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-2

Twins vs. Wacha: Luis Arraez 2-8, Carlos Correa 1-8, Nick Gordon 0-3, Max Kepler 2-7, Jorge Polanco 1-7, Gary Sánchez 0-9, Gio Urshela 3-11

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have been getting outscored 26-11 in their three-game losing streak.

Notes: Wacha is 6-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his past eight starts. He is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four career starts against the Twins. ... The Twins have won five in a row, with the pitching staff posting a 2.35 ERA during the streak. ... Ryan is facing the Red Sox for the second time in his career. He earned a win on April 15 at Fenway when he allowed one run on five hits in six innings as the Twins prevailed 8-4.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video