Game 131: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep when they take on the Twins in Wednesday’s series finale in Minnesota.
Tuesday’s 10-5 loss was the seventh in the last nine games for the Sox. Since reaching .500 at 59-59 on Aug. 17, the Sox have gone 3-9.
If there’s anything for the Sox to hang their hats on, it has been the performance of Wednesday’s starter Michael Wacha, who had a pair of scoreless outings earlier this month before allowing four runs in six innings during a 9-8 win over the Rays last week.
Here is a preview.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (62-68): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (9-1, 2.53 ERA)
TWINS (67-61): TBA
Pitching: RHP Joe Ryan (10-6, 3.65 ERA)
Time: 7:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Ryan: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Trevor Story 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-2
Twins vs. Wacha: Luis Arraez 2-8, Carlos Correa 1-8, Nick Gordon 0-3, Max Kepler 2-7, Jorge Polanco 1-7, Gary Sánchez 0-9, Gio Urshela 3-11
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have been getting outscored 26-11 in their three-game losing streak.
Notes: Wacha is 6-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his past eight starts. He is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four career starts against the Twins. ... The Twins have won five in a row, with the pitching staff posting a 2.35 ERA during the streak. ... Ryan is facing the Red Sox for the second time in his career. He earned a win on April 15 at Fenway when he allowed one run on five hits in six innings as the Twins prevailed 8-4.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.