Game 131: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep when they take on the Twins in Wednesday’s series finale in Minnesota.

Tuesday’s 10-5 loss was the seventh in the last nine games for the Sox. Since reaching .500 at 59-59 on Aug. 17, the Sox have gone 3-9.

If there’s anything for the Sox to hang their hats on, it has been the performance of Wednesday’s starter Michael Wacha, who had a pair of scoreless outings earlier this month before allowing four runs in six innings during a 9-8 win over the Rays last week.