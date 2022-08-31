Jon Gruden says he hopes to coach again despite ‘shameful’ e-mails

Less than a year after he resigned as Las Vegas Raiders coach amid the revelation of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in e-mails he sent, Jon Gruden called his behavior “shameful” and said he hopes to get “another shot” at coaching.

Gruden, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has alleged in a lawsuit against the NFL that it was out to “publicly sabotage” his career, addressed the e-mails publicly for the first time Tuesday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas. The NFL has denied Gruden’s accusations.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these e-mails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot.”