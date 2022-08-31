Jon Gruden says he hopes to coach again despite ‘shameful’ e-mails

Less than a year after he resigned as Las Vegas Raiders coach amid the revelation of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in e-mails he sent, Jon Gruden called his behavior “shameful” and said he hopes to get “another shot” at coaching.
Gruden, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has alleged in a lawsuit against the NFL that it was out to “publicly sabotage” his career, addressed the e-mails publicly for the first time Tuesday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas. The NFL has denied Gruden’s accusations.
“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these e-mails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot.”
Gruden resigned Oct. 11 after his e-mails over the course of roughly seven years were revealed amid an NFL investigation into workplace conditions with the Washington NFL team. Gruden, who worked for ESPN at the time, was exchanging messages with Bruce Allen, Washington’s team president at the time. Allen was fired in December 2019.
A 2011 e-mail by Gruden used racist language to denigrate DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, and was condemned by the NFL. Gruden apologized then and said he is not a racist.
But e-mails filled with racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language were uncovered in the NFL’s review of over 650,000 messages connected to Washington and were revealed in a Wall Street Journal article Oct. 8. Gruden coached the Raiders that weekend, but an Oct. 11 story in the New York Times contained additional messages, and Gruden, who had signed a 10-year contract worth a reported $100 million to leave ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and return to the Raiders in 2018, resigned that night.
