Mac Jones believes the Patriots have ‘ironed a lot of things out’ on offense

“You can have a bad result with one and you’re like, ‘Aw, I don’t really like that one,’ but a lot of times it’s more about the process of the play and what you’re trying to do, so I don’t think canning a play because it doesn’t work one time in a game or practice is [a good] idea,” he said. “I think, like I always say, I just like to know why — and when the coaches explain that to me, they’ve done a great job explaining, ‘Hey, this is why we’re doing this,’ and from there it’s my job to execute it and do a great job.

Jones was asked Wednesday about the process of picking plays he feels most comfortable with and said he doesn’t play favorites — and it’s not all about him. As long as Jones has a firm grasp on the concepts and complexities of the play, he is willing to keep drilling until everyone is comfortable and in synch.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones enjoys the X’s and O’s part of game planning, but the Patriots quarterback also is all about the whys.

“That’s one of the things that I feel like we have ironed out. I’m very particular about what I’m supposed to do on each play and all of us are, and we want to know as a receiver, where do I line up and what do I do? As a quarterback, what are my reads on this specific play? Everybody has their own job, but it’s all about what you do on that play to make it a better play.”

Jones showed some frustration following the Patriots’ slow start against the Raiders last week, so it’s not surprising his coaches have been talking about the importance of patience this week as the club focuses on fundamentals.

“Every game is a long game, and that’s a good thing because there’s a lot of plays to be had and a lot of plays to be made,” Jones said. “So, it’s good to realize that it doesn’t have to be made in one play. It doesn’t have to be made in 20 plays. It happens when it happens.”

Jones added that he believes the Patriots have “ironed a lot of things out” on offense and that he feels “confident in what we’re doing.”

Welcome back

The Patriots clearly were happy with a lot of their campers this summer as 15 players who were cut Tuesday were welcomed back in time for Wednesday’s helmets-and-shells practice

New England didn’t put in any claims on any outside guys. One player who was poised to stay in town, tight end Devin Asiasi, was claimed by the Bengals.

Those who will be sticking around for the time being include: receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon; running backs Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor; tight ends Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer; and offensive linemen James Ferentz, Bill Murray, and Kody Russey.

On defense, the club re-signed safety Brad Hawkins; cornerback Terrance Mitchell; linebackers Cameron McGrone and Harvey Langi; and linemen LaBryan Ray and Jeremiah Pharms.

Missing you

The Patriots did not put receiver Tyquan Thornton (collarbone) or running back Ty Montgomery (ankle) on short-term injured reserve and they were the lone players missing from practice … The team will practice again Thursday before having a few days off … Matthew Judon took his mother, Pieretta, to his podium news conference via FaceTime. Judon, the sixth of 10 children in his family, was described by Pieretta as “laid back. He never complained about anything.”

