Patriots’ draft failures are glaring, but Bill Belichick deserves some blame for not developing young players

Remember that image of Bill Belichick’s dog , Nike, sitting at a computer in 2020 and looking like he was running the Patriots’ draft?

Bill Belichick (right) has not developed many young coaches, instead bringing back retreads such as Joe Judge (left).

Among the Patriots’ roster cuts in the past week were both tight ends drafted in the third round in 2020 — Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, who were supposed to be the 2.0 version of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

Those expectations weren’t realistic, but the Patriots certainly projected better production. Asiasi was active for just 10 games in two seasons and finished with two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Keene had three catches for 16 yards as he constantly battled injuries.

But it doesn’t seem fair to simply label Asiasi and Keene as draft busts. That puts too much blame on the players and on the Patriots’ front office, and not enough on another area that deserves more scrutiny: Belichick and the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Specifically, their ability to develop young players.

Because it just isn’t happening. That’s why the Patriots had to spend a then-record $175 million guaranteed in free agency in 2021. They didn’t have any young talent ready to step into significant roles.

Last year’s draft, with quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, offers promise. Then again, Jones is still unproven, Barmore doesn’t impact the stat sheet much, and Stevenson plays the easiest position to draft in the NFL.

“I’m happy we had a great draft last year,” owner Robert Kraft said in March. “And it made up for what happened the previous four years or so.”

Every team whiffs in the NFL Draft, but the “previous four years or so” for the Patriots were especially brutal:

▪ In 2018, the Patriots chose Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel over Lamar Jackson and Darius Leonard.

▪ In 2019, they chose N’Keal Harry over Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, and Terry McLaurin.

▪ Offensive tackle Tony Garcia (2017 third round) and cornerback Duke Dawson (2018 second round) were released without playing a snap.

▪ The top of the 2019 draft class was a disaster — Harry and cornerback Joejuan Williams were busts, and Chase Winovich and Jarrett Stidham were traded.

▪ The Patriots wasted two 2020 third-round picks on tight ends (Asiasi and Keene).

▪ They even wasted a 2020 fifth-round pick on a kicker who never played (Justin Rohrwasser).

These are legitimate NFL prospects from major college football programs, yet very few of them are developing once they get to Foxborough.

Of 15 players drafted in the top three rounds between 2017-20, only four blossomed into productive Patriots: Michel, Wynn, Damien Harris, and Kyle Dugger. And “productive” is relative — Michel was dumped after three years and may be out of the league soon after just four seasons. Harris and Wynn might be entering their final year with the Patriots. Only Dugger can be considered a core player who is likely to get a second contract from the Patriots.

The NFL Draft isn’t just about identifying the right players, though. It’s also about developing them, and the Patriots don’t seem to be doing much of the latter. Their coaching staff, once a model of stability for most of the 2010s, has been decimated since they won their last Super Bowl in 2018.

Brian Flores took most of the defensive coaches with him to Miami in 2019. Revered offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia retired after 2019. The position of quarterbacks coach has been a revolving door the last four years — from Mick Lombardi to Jedd Fisch to Bo Hardegree to Joe Judge. Nick Caserio, Belichick’s right-hand man for so long, left for Houston in 2021. Respected character coach Jack Easterby, who played a crucial role with the team’s young players, left after 2018.

Now longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears is retired, and Josh McDaniels took a half-dozen coaches with him to Las Vegas.

Belichick hasn’t developed young players, nor has he developed many young coaches. It forced him to bring back a couple of retreads in Matt Patricia and Judge, and Belichick’s staff is now filled almost exclusively by people beholden to him — his progeny (Steve and Brian Belichick), former players (Jerod Mayo, Troy Brown, Billy Yates), and coaches who have no other mentors in the NFL (Patricia, Judge, Nick Caley, Mike Pellegrino, Cam Achord). Most were not key parts of the Patriots’ dynasty from 2010-18.

Are we sure the Patriots’ slap-dash coaching staff is putting the players in the best position to succeed? Is Belichick too inflexible, or giving up on these players too quickly? Does Belichick know how to connect with today’s athletes, who are nearly 50 years younger? Are his coaches worthy of coaching at this level?

To be fair to Belichick, the coaches, and front office, the Patriots still have mined a few diamonds since 2017. Pass rusher Deatrich Wise, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, punter Jake Bailey, offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, and Stevenson were all drafted between the fourth and sixth rounds. The Patriots also found a few undrafted free agents — cornerback J.C. Jackson, receiver Jakobi Meyers, receiver Gunner Olszewski, and fullback Jakob Johnson, who was given to the Patriots as part of the NFL’s international program. Meyers has been a productive slot receiver, though his future is uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract. The other three were not re-signed by the Patriots in free agency, with Jackson the only one who got a significant contract elsewhere.

But the Patriots’ late-round finds are mostly role players, not game-changers. Only two drafted Patriots since 2014 have made the Pro Bowl — one was a punter (Bailey), and one was absurd (Jones getting an invitation because of several injuries last year).

The Patriots’ best late-round pick is also playing for one of their rivals. Receiver Braxton Berrios was a nice selection in the sixth round in 2018, but the Patriots cut him in his rookie training camp, and he has developed into a productive slot receiver for the Jets.

Mid-round picks are the affordable backbones of any championship-caliber team. The Patriots used to find Logan Ryan, Duron Harmon, Joe Thuney, and Trey Flowers in the third or fourth rounds. Now they are burning through those picks like scratch tickets.

The Patriots’ terrible drafting forced them to spend $56 million guaranteed on Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith last year because they couldn’t do anything with Asiasi and Keene. They signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and traded for DeVante Parker this year because they couldn’t figure it out with Harry. They signed Jalen Mills because Williams and Dawson were busts.

“We had a period of two decades that were unbelievable. We have to find a way to sustain it, keep it going,” Kraft said in March. “It’s the only way you can build your team for long term and consistently that you have a chance of winning, is having a good draft.”

But there’s more to drafting than picking the right players. You also have to have the right coaches to develop the players and put them in a position to succeed.

The Patriots don’t seem to be doing either very well.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.