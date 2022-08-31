fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots fill out practice squad from within, claiming no players from other teams

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated August 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
Receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey (left) and Tre Nixon (right) were retained by the Patriots, landing on the practice squad.Maddie Meyer/Getty

FOXBOROUGH — It was another busy day of transactions as the Patriots filled a number of spots on their practice squad in time for Wednesday’s helmets-and-shells practice.

All the jobs were filled by players who spent training camp with New England, as the club didn’t put in any claims on outside guys. One player who was poised to stay in town, tight end Devin Asiasi, was claimed by the Bengals.

Those who will be sticking around for the time being include: receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon; running backs Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor; tight ends Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer; and offensive linemen James Ferentz, Bill Murray, and Kody Russey.

On defense, the club re-signed safety Brad Hawkins; cornerback Terrance Mitchell; linebackers Cameron McGrone and Harvey Langi; and linemen LaBryan Ray and Jeremiah Pharms.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

