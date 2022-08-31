Perennial powers Newton South and Winchester will not be lacking in a shared strength: leadership

Her presence, and 21 goals from a year ago, will be missed. But Winchester coach Rick Emanuel is not worried about the fate of his program.

The Winchester girls’ soccer team will kick off the season minus Ava Murphy , an All-New England and Globe All-Scholastic selection who tore an anterior cruciate ligament last November in a Division 1 second-round loss to Newton South.

The success of the Red & Black is not contingent on just one player to be the glue for the entire group. It’s a full-team effort.

“We’ve got a whole lot of glue,” Emanuel said.

The area’s most successful teams rely not only on their stars — though scoring power is always a plus — but also focus on developing players who bring the team together in other ways.

Newton South and Winchester — two of the region’s perennial contenders — are prime examples. Newton South made a run to the Division 1 state semifinals in a 15-1-6 season. Winchester finished 14-3-3.

With nine of 11 starters returning from last season, South is building its team around the relationships and on-field connections that the players created during last year’s state semifinal run.

“Obviously they know and understand the system,” said Newton South coach Doug McCarthy. “They know the expectations. They also know that based upon the history of their success that they’re probably going to get everybody’s best game.”

One of those returners is junior defender Nadia Mustafa, whose calm nature on the field spreads to her teammates, even during the most high-pressure games.

“Even under pressure, she seems to be under control and handles herself that way both emotionally and from a skill standpoint,” McCarthy said.

As a sophomore — her first year with the Lions after playing club through her freshman year — Mustafa played with the maturity of an older player, McCarthy said. She speaks up in team meetings, picks up her team at halftime and knows how to laugh off mistakes when the situation calls for it.

In the state tournament, Mustafa scored three headers off of corner kicks.

Mustafa and senior captains Maddy Genser, Bria Abbiati and Jessie Lee are vital to the team’s success, McCarthy said, though they are not alone in their leadership efforts.

Murphy, a senior captain, is in a similar role for Winchester.

“You wouldn’t even know that she’s not going to play because she’s at every meeting,” Emanuel said. “She’s on the sidelines. She’s at every training session.”

Still, Emanuel focuses intently on removing any sort of individual focus from his team. Without any individual end-of-season awards or accolades, Winchester’s sole focus is on building a cohesive team that fosters leadership from all 25 players on its roster.

Though she likely won’t see the field this season, Murphy and the other three senior captains — Charlotte Hofheinz, Carly McMahon and Regan Miller — are always on top of planning team activities. Even before Emanuel suggests a team dinner or a captain’s practice, his captains and senior leaders already have the plans laid out.

Their team focus is — at least, in part — a result of Emanuel’s emphasis on instilling a team-first mentality in his players.

“We need everybody playing their best with full confidence, and we try not to raise anyone above the rest,” Emanuel said.

Corner kicks

▪ Bishop Feehan is no stranger to success on the pitch. After winning the Division 1 state championship in 2019, the Shamrocks finished 19-2-1 last season, bowing out in the semifinals.

Equipped with a challenging schedule featuring defending Rhode Island state champion North Kingston on Sept. 10 and 2020 national champion Strongsville, Ohio, on Oct. 14, the Shamrocks will once again be battle-tested.

“The goal is to be in the state championship every year,” said 13-year coach Phil Silva. “That’s what we’re setting our sights on. We’ve got a great league and a great non league schedule.”

Senior tri-captain Sydney Kofton, who started her first two seasons in the midfield, returns after missing her junior season recovering from an ACL injury. Along with fellow senior captains Brianna Marrero and Gabby Gjoni, the Shamrocks have assembled a strong leadership core with years of high-level experience.

“It really comes down to the leadership of the players and the pride they have in putting on the uniform and obviously we try to instill that as a coaching staff,” said Silva.

“To me, it’s all about them taking ownership.”

Leading scorer Kileigh Gorman returns, after the junior scored 18 goals and added 19 assists. Juniors Maddie Eddy and Ava Graham will help pace the attack, along with sophomore Brooke Kennedy, who started in the midfield as a freshman.

▪ Medway will host 36 teams Saturday for its annual preseason jamboree — 25 teams located over an hour away are venturing to Hanlon Turf, showcasing the high-class of competition as teams rev up before the start of the season on Tuesday.

“Girls’ soccer in the state of Massachusetts is one of the most underrated or unknown groups of stars,” said Medway coach Jason Rojee. “We send off more Division 1 soccer players [who] go off to play and excel at the college level. This is an opportunity to showcase that talent.”

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.