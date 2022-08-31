Rusty Strawn, Doug Hanzel to vie for 67th US Senior Amateur Championship

Rusty Strawn and Doug Hanzel, a pair of golfers from the Peach State, survived a grueling stretch in the quarterfinals and semifinals on Wednesday to advance to the final match of the 67th US Senior Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.
Strawn, 59, of McDonough, and Hanzel, 65, of Savannah, Ga., will compete for the title in an 18-hole match at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A 2021 Senior Amateur quarterfinalist, Strawn ended the run of 71-year-old two-time champion Paul Simson, of Raleigh, N.C., in a 19-hole thriller to reach the quarterfinals, where Strawn eliminated Miles McConnell, the 56-year-old co-medalist and top seed from Tampa, Fla., 5 and 3.
He then stormed his way to a 6-and-5 semifinal victory over 2019 US Senior Amateur champion Bob Royak, 60, of Alpharetta, Ga., to reach the final match.
Hanzel, the 2013 Senior Amateur champion, won his quarterfinal match over the youngest player in the field, 54-year-old Jon Brown of Adel, Iowa, 5 and 4. Hanzel was 3-up with seven holes remaining in his semifinal match against Jeff Frazier, 57, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., but held on for a 1-up victory by halving the 18th after Frazier birdied Nos. 12 and 17.