Rusty Strawn, Doug Hanzel to vie for 67th US Senior Amateur Championship

Rusty Strawn and Doug Hanzel, a pair of golfers from the Peach State, survived a grueling stretch in the quarterfinals and semifinals on Wednesday to advance to the final match of the 67th US Senior Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.

Strawn, 59, of McDonough, and Hanzel, 65, of Savannah, Ga., will compete for the title in an 18-hole match at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A 2021 Senior Amateur quarterfinalist, Strawn ended the run of 71-year-old two-time champion Paul Simson, of Raleigh, N.C., in a 19-hole thriller to reach the quarterfinals, where Strawn eliminated Miles McConnell, the 56-year-old co-medalist and top seed from Tampa, Fla., 5 and 3.