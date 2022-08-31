September brings some reinforcements for the Red Sox, but it looks like too little, too late

The ungainly mess that was September baseball has finally been cleaned up.

Gone are the days of some teams having nearly their entire 40-man roster in uniform and those with skinflint owners having only a few extras.

MINNEAPOLIS — Under baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, every team must go to a 28-man roster as of Thursday with no more than 14 pitchers.

The degree to which the new rules will affect the last-place Red Sox is probably negligible. Manager Alex Cora said the Sox would call up a pitcher and a position player before Friday night’s game against Texas at Fenway Park.

“We’re talking about it,” Cora said Wednesday before the Sox played the Minnesota Twins. “No decisions yet … There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of conversations.”

Candidates for the pitching staff from the 40-man roster include righthanders Tyler Danish, Connor Seabold, and Josh Winckowski and lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez.

Outfielder Jarren Duran, who was optioned on Saturday, is not yet eligible to return. That leaves outfielder Jaylin Davis, infielder Jeter Downs, and catcher Connor Wong as possibilities unless the Sox add a player to the 40-man roster.

With righthanded reliever Zack Kelly expected to be called away this weekend for paternity leave, that would open another spot for a pitcher.

Cora left open the possibility the Sox could add a player like 22-year-old first baseman Triston Casas to the roster later this month.

“Whoever comes up [Friday], maybe it’s not the last one,” Cora said. “It’s the nature of this and where we’re at as an organization and as a team. Yeah, we need to take a look at some guys.”

Brasier reassesses

Ryan Brasier has trouble sleeping even after he pitches well. The adrenaline from being on the mound keeps him awake for hours.

On a night like Tuesday, it’s even worse.

Brasier entered the game in the fifth inning with two on and the Sox leading 4-3. He hit Jose Miranda with his first pitch to load the bases, then threw an 0-and-2 pitch over the plate that Nick Gordon hammered into the upper deck in right field for a grand slam.

It left the righthander with a 6.62 ERA and led to a 10-5 loss for the Sox. But it did not leave him unemployed. Brasier met with Cora and the pitching coaches on Wednesday to look for a solution.

“It’s hard to give up on him in a sense, because his stuff is there and we know it,” Cora said.

The data bears that out. Brasier is averaging 95.7 m.p.h with his four-seam fastball and 96.2 with his sinker. His chase rate is in the 91st percentile.

But he’s also allowed 63 hits in 50 ⅓ innings.

“It’s location mainly,” Brasier said. “I’m missing location and the ball is running back [over the plate] too much. You have to keep working. Watch video and try and see what I did when I was going good.”

On the grand slam, Brasier wanted the ball up and in. It was middle and away, right into Gordon’s swing path.

“Command is not great. Sometimes you have to make adjustments in that sense. It can’t be 98 all the time and getting hit,” Cora said. “We talked about usage; we talked about sequencing [pitches]. That’s something we’re going to keep working [on] with him.”

Split decision

Righthanded reliever Hirokazu Sawamura, who was designated for assignment on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple A Worcester. He is now off the 40-man roster.

The Red Sox hold an option on Sawamura for 2023. If they decline it, there’s a buyout or Sawamura can exercise a player option.

Sawamura, who turns 35 in April, has a 3.39 ERA over 104 appearances in two years for the Sox. But he has been hit hard since the All-Star break.

Lefthanded reliever Austin Davis, also designated on Monday, was claimed by the Twins. He will be added to the active roster on Friday in Chicago.

Because he was part of the organization by Sept. 1, Davis would be eligible for Minnesota’s playoff roster.

Spring plans

The Sox open their spring training schedule on Feb. 24 with an exhibition game against Northeastern. The 32-game Grapefruit League schedule starts Feb. 25 against the Braves in North Port, Fla., and ends March 28 against the Braves in Fort Myers. The Sox will play against a team preparing for the World Baseball Classic on March 8 at Fenway South. That opponent is to be determined. The Yankees will be in Fort Myers on March 12. The Sox play New York in Tampa on March 9 … The rotation for the Texas series that starts Thursday is Rich Hill, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford. They’ll face Glenn Otto, Dallas Keuchel, TBA and Dane Dunning … Xander Bogaerts has an 18-game hit streak at Target Field, a record for an opposing player.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.