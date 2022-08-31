Serena Williams defeats Anett Kontaveit, keeps rolling at US Open

NEW YORK — Serena Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2, in the US Open’s second round Wednesday night to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

The 40-year-old Williams was again buoyed by a loud crowd at a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, just as she was in the first round two days earlier.

She hit serves at up to 119 miles per hour, stayed with Kontaveit during lengthy exchanges of big swings from the baselines, and conjured up some of her trademark brilliance when it was needed most.