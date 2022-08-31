Serena Williams not ready to walk away just yet: ‘There’s a little left in me. We’ll see.’

Unwilling to let go of the moment, she paused for a few seconds, not quite ready to release the energy of a sold-out crowd completely in her thrall, not so quick to move on to a second set she had to know was only going to get harder from there. She was right, of course, but hard has never stopped Williams before. In that moment, as the stadium came alive around her, a record 29,959 voices rising as one to carry through the rooftops and into the New York sky above, the tennis world was all hers.

NEW YORK — At the end of a very hard-fought first set, Serena Williams stood almost still on the hard court of Arthur Ashe Stadium Wednesday night, her left hand balled into a tight fist, her right still gripping the racket that had just served an ace to close out a dramatic tiebreaker.

Advertisement

And she wasn’t about to let go.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Add another page to the best fairytale going on in sports, with Williams as its author. A 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 victory over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit moved Williams into the third round of the US Open, and with her next match scheduled against unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, who knows what can happen from here?

“It’s a rush here. I’m loving this crowd. It’s really fantastic,” Williams said on the court afterward. “There’s a little left in me. We’ll see. We’ll see.”

The stakes were raised from the very first swing of this tournament, once it became known that every swing Williams takes could be her last as a professional player. She was tapped to open the initial night session Monday on Ashe, and the theatrics of that emotion-laden evening weren’t only expected but encouraged, all but swallowing the straight-set win she logged against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic. Back at the tournament where she won the first of her 23 majors 23 years ago, Williams arrived with a newly revealed exit strategy, announcing three weeks ago she is “evolving” away from tennis and that this Open is all but certainly going to be her final major tournament.

Advertisement

If there were times on Monday that she looked every bit her 40 years old, fighting her nerves and her game to outlast Kovinic, by Wednesday she looked like the Serena of old. Covering the court from side to side and baseline to net, spraying crosscourt winners with shocking ease, and hitting her serve with impressive consistency, Williams looked so much better than she did on Monday.

Really, the match felt different from the start, not quite saturated with so much emotion, not quite scripted as a tribute to her peerless career, more a reminder of why she stands among the greatest tennis players of all time.

The look on her face when analyst Mary Joe Fernandez asked her if she surprised herself with her level of play said it all. “What?” Williams asked through widening eyes.

Fernandez, laughing as she answered her own question with a resounding, “No,” let Williams explain herself.

“I’m just Serena, you know?” she said. “After I lost the second set I thought, oh my goodness, I have to give my best effort because this could be it. I wanted to just keep trying and do my best. I was just super excited.”

Advertisement

The magic carpet ride is officially on, and if you haven’t hopped aboard yet, what are you waiting for? This isn’t a question of whether she can win it all — though after her performance Wednesday, the possibility doesn’t seem nearly as unlikely as it did last week — whether she can finally win that elusive 24th career Slam and tie the all-time record held by Margaret Court. That would be some impressive way to leave the game, and if there’s anyone in tennis who could do it, Williams is the one.

But this is a compelling story for so many reasons beyond records and trophies, beyond GOAT debates and rankings. This is a woman about to turn 41 who just beat a 26-year-old in the prime of her career, a woman whose legion of inspired fans now includes her own soon–to-be 5-year-old daughter, a woman who has spent a lifetime literally changing the face of her chosen game and now, in revealing that the end is near, could be basking in the glow of adulation.

Except she’d rather focus on winning. And after stumbling through a relatively noncompetitive second set, she returned from a well-timed bathroom break she said made her “feel lighter — use your imagination” and raised her level again to win the match.

“Well, I’m a pretty good player,” she laughed. “This is what I do best. I love a challenge. I love rising to the challenge.”

She makes it look easy. But it’s important to remember that in tennis, among all sports, it’s not always that easy. This is the most solitary of all athletic disciplines, no teammate to come off the bench to take a few serves for you, no coach to call a timeout on the sidelines to give you a break, no corner man to sit you down between rounds and give you a pep talk. It’s you versus them.

Advertisement

But sometimes, as here with Williams, it’s you plus the crowd versus them. And sometimes, as here with Williams, that collective energy can lift you to places you weren’t sure you could go, including past the No. 2 player in the world.

Much like it did on Monday, the stands went silent on Kontaveit’s successes and even routinely cheered her miscues, inserting themselves enough that the chair umpire was moved to repeatedly remind people to maintain respect and quiet down as the players were waiting on them to resume play. Kontaveit, while acknowledging how difficult it was to have her first ever match against Williams played in such a partisan atmosphere, was classy in defeat.

“They were not rooting against me. They just wanted Serena to win so bad,” Kontaveit said. “I don’t think it’s a personal attack against me. It’s fair. She deserved this.”

Maybe we all do. “I’m just looking at this as a bonus,” she said. “I have nothing to prove, nothing to win. Honestly I have nothing to lose.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.