White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with health issue

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out.

The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.”

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue.

“It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”

La Russa’s absence on Tuesday was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game.

La Russa is in the second season of his second managerial stint with Chicago. The team began the year with championship aspirations, but it has been one of baseball’s biggest disappointments.

Heading into the second game of their series against the Royals, the White Sox had dropped five in a row to fall to 63-66. Chants of “Fire Tony! Fire Tony!” have been heard at Guaranteed Rate Field.

La Russa, who is close friends with White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, was a surprise hire in October 2020, and he directed to the team to the AL Central title last year.

He started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season. He won the World Series with Oakland in 1989 and St. Louis in 2006 and 2011.

Giants, Padres to play in Mexico City on April 28-29

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play in the first regular-season Major League Baseball games in Mexico City next year, three seasons after the first scheduled matchup there was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco and San Diego will play a two-game series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol on April 29 and 30, the commissioner’s office and players’ association said The Padres will be the home team in both games.

MLB had announced in December 2019 that San Diego and Arizona would play the following April 18 and 19 at the 20,000-capacity ballpark, which opened in March 2019. But the pandemic delayed opening day from March 26 to July 23 and caused the Mexico games to be canceled, along with a Chicago Cubs-St. Louis series in London on June 13 and 14, and a three-game series between the New York Mets and Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico, from April 28-30.

The Cubs-Cardinals series at London’s Olympic Stadium was rescheduled for next June 24-25.

Orioles call up top prospect Gunnar Henderson from minors

The Baltimore Orioles called up top prospect Gunnar Henderson prior to their game at Cleveland.

Henderson, the game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America, joins a Baltimore team that is three games out of the final wild card in the American League. A year after losing 110 games, the Orioles have been ahead of schedule in their rebuild, thanks in part to another top prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 draft, arrived in the majors earlier this season. Henderson was a second-round draft pick that same year. His stock has risen significantly this season. The 21-year-old shortstop hit 11 home runs in 65 games at Triple-A Norfolk.

Henderson said he called his parents and his girlfriend when he got the news so they could be in attendance along with other family members for Wednesday night’s game against the Guardians.

“My goal was to make it to the big leagues and send my girlfriend a text before the end of the year telling her I made it,” said Henderson. “She has the text. That was pretty cool to accomplish that, but the road is just now starting.”

Altuve accounts for four runs, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 5-3

Jose Altuve drove in two runs and scored two more for the AL-best Houston Astros in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers and their All-Star starter Martín Pérez.

The reigning AL champion Astros will enter September at 84-47, matching their best record through 131 games.

Altuve drew a leadoff walk to start the game and scored on Trey Mancini’s single. After Texas went ahead 2-1 on Corey Seager’s 29th homer, the Astros regained the lead for good on Altuve’s two-run double that ricocheted off the base of the right-center field wall in the second inning.

Seager extended his career high for homers with his drive into the Rangers bullpen in right-center after Marcus Semien walked and stole his 20th base. That gave Semien his first career 20-20 season, with all of the second baseman’s 20 homers coming since May 28. Texas committed a half-billion dollars last winter to sign the two middle infielders.

Astros righthander Cristian Javier (8-9) struck out seven and walked three while allowing three runs over five innings. He made his 19th start over his last 20 appearances, five days after three innings out of the bullpen in a loss to Baltimore.