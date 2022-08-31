Why undrafted free agent DaMarcus Mitchell was surprised to survive cutdown day with the Patriots

After no bad news came that morning, Mitchell anxiously played the waiting game, checking his phone for updates. He eventually called rookie running back Pierre Strong to ease his nerves, and the two spoke for three hours ahead of the looming deadline.

Mitchell, an undrafted free agent defensive lineman, fully anticipated hearing he had been released ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline for NFL teams to finalize 53-man rosters. He knew his strengths as a player, that he could pressure the quarterback and stay disruptive on the line of scrimmage, but doubts about his future persisted in the back of his mind.

FOXBOROUGH — When DaMarcus Mitchell woke up Tuesday morning, he expected to see a text message from one of his coaches saying, “DaMarcus, we need to talk.”

When 4 p.m. finally rolled around, Mitchell still hadn’t heard anything.

Later that afternoon, DeMarcus Covington, Mitchell’s position coach, finally called to congratulate him. Mitchell had earned a spot on New England’s initial 53-man roster.

“That’s when the stress just left,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who played linebacker and defensive end at Purdue, will bolster the pass rush and provide depth on the line. As a senior last season, he forced 4 fumbles, deflected 2 passes, and registered 22 tackles, including 5½ for loss, and 4 sacks.

Against Carolina in the Patriots’ second preseason game, Mitchell beat his man around the edge and strip-sacked quarterback P.J. Walker in the end zone. After Mitchell punched the ball free, rookie defensive tackle Sam Roberts recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

Not only did Mitchell flash defensively, he also contributed on special teams. He took snaps with New England’s starting kickoff coverage unit and was on the field for at least 50 percent of the team’s special teams snaps in each preseason game.

Still, even after such a promising training camp, Mitchell remained skeptical.

“I didn’t think this was going to happen,” he said. “I’m going to be 100 percent honest with you. I didn’t think I was going to make the team. I thought I was going to be put on the practice squad, if I’m going to be honest.”

Once he found out he would be sticking around a bit longer, Mitchell, who had been living in a hotel throughout camp, found himself an apartment. Up next is buying a car.

The rest of the day was just a normal Tuesday, he said.

At the end of the night, around 11 o’clock, Mitchell finally called his parents. His father Frank’s reaction almost brought him to tears.

“That was the first time actually telling me I did a good job,” Mitchell said. “Because he’s hard on me. Me being in high school, college, he never really said, ‘Oh, you did it.’ If I do something good, he’d be like, ‘Oh, you’ve got more work to do.’ If I make a play, he’d be like, ‘Oh, you’ve got more work to do.’ But I ended up making my dreams come true, and he told me, ‘Congratulations. I’m proud of you.’ That was the first time I ever heard my daddy tell me that.”

Inside the Patriots’ dressing room, Mitchell shared a locker with special teamer Brenden Schooler, the other undrafted rookie to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Mitchell reached out to Schooler to congratulate him, and the two embraced Wednesday morning.

“It was all smiles, for sure,” Schooler said.

Soon enough, the two will have their own lockers and nameplates. Still, Mitchell said he will always wear his journey to the roster as a badge of honor.

“It’s a lot of guys that are undrafted free agents that didn’t get the opportunity they wanted,” Mitchell said. “For me to get the opportunity, I’m more than blessed to get the opportunity to play in the NFL.”

