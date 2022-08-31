Xander Bogaerts’s grand slam broke the game open early, but the Red Sox didn’t make it easy in avoiding a sweep

It was to trust his fastball and attack Correa with it.

With runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Sox clinging to a one-run lead against the Minnesota Twins, Cora had a message for Matt Barnes before he faced Carlos Correa.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s rare when Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes a visit to the mound unless it’s for a pitching change. But his mission on Wednesday night was different.

Barnes threw a fastball down the middle that Correa took for a strike. The next one was slightly higher and was grounded to shortstop.

Xander Bogaerts started a double play and the Sox held on for a 6-5 victory before 19,337 at Target Field.

“Sometimes I make big moves,” Cora said, smiling. “We needed [Barnes] there. It was a good win.”

Wacha was sharp in Wednesday's win, allowing just two runs over six innings of work. David Berding/Getty

The pitch ended a three-game losing streak for the Sox and made a winner of Michael Wacha, who allowed two runs over six strong innings.

“It worked out,” Barnes said. “In those situations I know I have to relax and not overthrow. I was able to make the pitch.”

Cora knows Correa well from coaching him when they were both with the Houston Astros. Was there anything else he told Barnes?

“Secrets,” the manager said.

Bogaerts was 2 for 4 with five RBIs. His grand slam in the third inning helped give the Sox a 5-0 lead.

After a protracted slump, Bogaerts is 13 of his last 28 with 10 RBIs over seven games. Credit his mom, Sandra Brown.

“I’ve been searching,” Bogaerts said. “But she said, ‘Little by little, the bird builds his nest.’ That helped me out.”

Bogaerts flexed after his third-inning grand slam gave the Red Sox control of the game. Abbie Parr/Associated Press

The Sox sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs in the second inning against Twins starter Joe Ryan.

Kevin Plawecki (3 for 4) and Tommy Pham started it with singles. With runners on the corners, Alex Verdugo followed with a grounder to first baseman Jose Miranda.

He thought Plawecki was headed for the plate and paused. Everybody was safe. Ryan’s second pitch to Bogaerts was a hanging slider he lined into the seats in left field.

It was his 12th home run of the season and sixth career grand slam. That’s the most for a Red Sox shortstop.

J.D. Martinez added a solo shot as the Sox took a 5-0 lead.

The five-run inning was the largest for the Sox since scoring five runs in the fifth inning at Baltimore on Aug. 19 in a 15-10 loss.

Wacha gave up a two-run homer to Luis Arraez in the bottom of the inning. But he otherwise shut down the Twins.

His finest moment came in the sixth inning.

Correa drew the first walk off Wacha. With one out, Max Kepler lined a double to right field. That put Correa on third base.

With the infield in, Wacha located a cutter that Kyle Garlick grounded to first base. Bobby Dalbec held Correa and got the out.

Wacha fell behind Gio Urshela 3 and 1. He threw a changeup for a called strike then struck Urshela out swinging at a 95-m.p.h. fastball.

Wacha allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven with one walk. Sox pitchers had allowed 26 runs on 33 hits in the previous three games, all losses. Wacha threw a blanket over that fire.

The righthander has a rotation-best 2.53 earned run average through 17 starts.

“We were getting ahead for the most part and able to put them away with a strikeout or weak contact,” Wacha said.

Garrett Whitlock, who hadn’t pitched in four days, replaced Wacha for the seventh and didn’t have good command. He threw 26 pitches in the inning and allowed one run on a sacrifice fly by Arraez.

Nick Gordon, who led off with a double, scored.

Matt Barnes celebrates after closing out the Twins Wednesday night. David Berding/Getty

Whitlock, who has been used carefully because of a hip injury, allowed two more on a double by Gordon in the eighth inning. A terrific throw from Verdugo got Gordon at third base to end the inning. But the Twins had cut the lead to one run.

The Sox had a chance to add to their lead in the ninth inning. Martinez singled with two outs off Trevor Megill. Trevor Story followed with a double to the gap in right.

A pinch runner might have scored but Martinez advanced only as far as third. Kiké Hernández then grounded out.

The Sox had 13 hits but were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 stranded.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.