Aerosmith all-timers: 10 favorite shows from decades of covering the band

I reviewed Aerosmith 23 times in the nearly 30 years I was a staff critic at the Boston Globe, plus I saw them a few times when I wasn’t reviewing. My first Aerosmith concert was at the Music Hall (now the Wang Theatre) early in 1978. That night the band seemed out of sync. But they rebounded later that year at Boston Garden with a show that’s on my personal Top 10 list.

A lifetime of Aerosmith shows. My ears are still ringing, but that comes with the turf. I’ve seen them play great shows in and out of their hometown of Boston, from opening their own club Mama Kin on Lansdowne Street to playing the Texxas Jam at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. They’ve always been the Bad Boys of Boston and have represented the city that way — regardless of the decade, or how many times band members have been through rehab.

That list, compiled here, begins with my all-time favorite show. The others are organized chronologically, ending with Fenway Park in 2014, which is fitting since the band returns to Fenway Sept. 8 for its twice-postponed 50th-anniversary tour.

Steven Tyler leads Aerosmith into the wee hours at Woodstock '94. Tom Herde/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Aug. 14, 1994, Woodstock ‘94, Saugerties, N.Y. While it might seem hard to single out a best show from the more than two dozen I’ve seen, it’s really not. The absolute peak was Woodstock ‘94 when the band headlined a rain-soaked Saturday night over Metallica and Nine Inch Nails. Aerosmith took the stage at the ungodly hour of 1:45 a.m. in front of 300,000 people and ended at a dizzying 3:20 a.m. I remember singer Steven Tyler exhorting the crowd like a man possessed, and guitarist Joe Perry soloing madly, especially grabbing the crowd on the old-school tune “Draw the Line” as rain poured down and some soggy fans playfully raised a sign that said “Boot Camp.”

The festival meant a lot to the band — Tyler and drummer Joey Kramer had attended the first Woodstock in 1969 — but this performance threatened to derail before showtime when Aerosmith’s manager confronted a Woodstock producer about some alleged favors that had been given to Metallica and not his band. It turned into a shouting match. That was enough to fire up Aerosmith, and they played with an almost superhuman intensity into the wee hours.

From left: Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, and Steven Tyler at Boston Garden, November 1978. Knott, Janet Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Nov. 27, 1978, Boston Garden. Rock concerts could get lawless back in the ‘70s. Aerosmith had just played a Philadelphia gig where a thrown bottle crashed on the sound monitor in front of Tyler (a year before that a Philly fan threw a firecracker that exploded near Tyler and burned his eye). At this Boston show, a kid was tackled by security guards when he tried to throw a firecracker onstage. But a defiant Tyler powered through the song “Toys in the Attic” and said, “We ain’t gonna let anybody bother us tonight.” Impressive.

June 2, 1984, Capitol Theatre, Concord, N.H. Aerosmith was back for the first time in five years with its fully reunited lineup after Tyler and Perry had mended their split. They rediscovered their strengths in this small, 1,300-seat theater. Highlights were old favorite “Reefer-Headed Woman” and Perry’s signature rave-up of Jimi Hendrix’s “Red House.” The band had spent two months rehearsing for their comeback at the Glen Ellen Country Club in Millis.

Aug. 4, 1984, Worcester Centrum. Less than two years before, Tyler collapsed onstage at the Centrum, and the rest of the show had to be canceled. A band spokeswoman said he had “food poisoning,” but many fans were left angry and frustrated. So the band’s return to the Centrum was important, celebrated with balloons released into the crowd. The musical highlight was a rockabilly cover of “Milk Cow Boogie,” which Elvis Presley had popularized. The Globe headline of the review was fitting: “A Night of Making Amends.”

Steven Tyler at Great Woods, August 1988. Paul Robicheau/The Boston Globe

Aug. 24, 1988, Great Woods, Mansfield (headlining over Guns N’ Roses): A high-octane evening all the way. Guns N’ Roses were riding high as the new hard-rock saviors; singer Axl Rose paid respect to Aerosmith and cited the band as a “main influence.” Aerosmith had already played 160 dates that year from Europe to Japan, and they were clicking on all cylinders. Tyler was as outrageous as ever in semi-see-through pants, but he was very focused, having undergone a rehab intervention by the band that year. A highlight was the Southern stomp of “Rag Doll.” At one point, drummer Kramer walked around tapping electronic drum pads secured to his stomach.

Aerosmith at the launch of their Lansdowne Street nightclub Mama Kin, December 1994. From left: Tom Hamilton, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry. Bohn, John Globe Photo/The Boston Globe

Dec. 18, 1994, Mama Kin. The band launched its new 250-capacity club on Lansdowne Street with a national radio broadcast that was quite a hoot. Various Boston musicians, including Peter Wolf and James Montgomery, attended, as did Boston Bruin Cam Neely. Aerosmith greeted them with some welcome, boundary-stretching tracks such as the Memphis tune “Walkin’ the Dog” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Rattlesnake Shake.”

Steven Tyler at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, June 1997. DAMON M. KIESOW/Associated Press

June 30, 1997, Maine Entertainment Center, Old Orchard Beach. This was Aerosmith’s first US tour date after two months in Europe (and a tuneup for two nights at Great Woods). It took place in a former Triple A baseball park, and neighbors are probably still lodging noise complaints, but it was a classic show for Aerosmith fans. The band delivered some old-school gems (“Same Old Song and Dance” stood out) and fans were intrigued by a new stage design of colorful, Indian-fabric curtains, plus three inflatable cobra heads that rose 25 feet over the band. A fun night.

Dec. 31, 1998, FleetCenter. Aerosmith used to play a bunch of New Year’s weekend dates in Boston. This one fell right on New Year’s Eve and was the most memorable. The band spent an extra $100,000 in production costs, according to bassist Tom Hamilton, including more pyrotechnics and balloons painted to look like planets in the solar system. Tyler also asked the crowd if it wanted “old school” or “new school” songs, and the blistering applause was for “old school,” so the band complied. The group also played well past midnight in a special easing of the curfew.

Steven Tyler at the Tweeter Center, August 2003. ROBERT E KLEIN/Associated Press

Aug. 25, 2003, Tweeter Center, Mansfield (headlining over Kiss). Paul Stanley of Kiss said, “We got two major superpowers — the Aerosmith Aeroforce and the Kiss Army tonight.” Well, the Aeroforce won out. The band made sure of it by blowing past the 11 p.m. curfew by 15 minutes. Tyler romped along a 60-foot ramp into the crowd, while Perry talked about “the blues done Boston style” when they roared through “Stop Messin’ Around” and “Baby Please Don’t Go.” There was also a “Honkin’ on Bobo” neon sign onstage — and that turned out to be the title of a forthcoming Aerosmith blues album.

From left: Brad Whitford, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry at Fenway Park, August 2014. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Aug. 14, 2014, Fenway Park (headlining over the J. Geils Band). People are still talking about Tyler suddenly appearing at a white piano high atop the Green Monster seats to sing “Dream On” during the encore. The homecoming night had been laden with hits from throughout their catalog, plus covers of the Beatles’ “Come Together” and the Yardbirds’ “Train Kept a-Rollin’.” Tyler also thanked the crowd for “giving us the guts to go out and eat up the world, and we did.” It was another feel-good Boston evening from the Bad Boys. And hopefully we’ll get another in their Fenway return next week.

Former Globe pop music writer and critic Steve Morse teaches “Rock History” at Berklee College of Music.