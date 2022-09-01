Author readings around Boston Sept. 3-10

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Kathryn Lasky (“Light on Bone”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jill Bialosky (“The Deceptions”) is in conversation with Claire Messud in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Jonathan Escoffery (“If I Survive You”) is in conversation with Dariel Suarez in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
WEDNESDAY
James Morton Turner (“Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future”) is in conversation with Adam Rome at 6 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Michael Meltsner (“Mosaic: Who Paid For the Bullet?”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are $10 for admission, and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) . . . Thavolia Glymph (“The Women’s Fight: The Civil War’s Battles for Home, Freedom, and Nation”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum . . . Kelly J. Ford (“Real Bad Things”) is in conversation with E.B. Bartels in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
THURSDAY
Advertisement
Ann Cleeves (“The Rising Tide: A Vera Stanhope Novel”) is in conversation with Paula Munier at 6 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Forrest Gander (“Your Nearness”) and James Byrne (“Of Breaking Glass”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . J. Bradford DeLong (“Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century”) is in conversation with Lawrence H. Summers in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Amy Maricle (“Draw Yourself Calm: Draw Slow, Stress Less”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.
Advertisement
FRIDAY
Josh Lambert (“The Literary Mafia: Jews, Publishing, and Postwar American Literature”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff in person at noon at Harvard Bookstore . . . Jilly Gagnon (“All Dressed Up”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Alice Sedgwick Wohl (“As It Turns Out: Thinking About Edie and Andy”) is in conversation with Megan Marshall in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
SATURDAY
Carrie Finison (“Hurry, Little Tortoise, Time for School!”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Linda Cutting (“A is for Always: An Adoption Alphabet”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr (“Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie Thief”) read in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.