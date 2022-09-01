Coming soon: $3 tickets for National Cinema Day

Over 3,000 movie theaters are expected to participate nationwide, with more than 30,000 screens, according to a statement from the Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theatre Owners that aims to promote the theater exhibition industry and develop filmgoing communities. The discount will apply to every movie screened for the entire day at each participating theater. AMC Theatres are also offering deals on drinks and snacks.

Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? Head to a local movie theater Saturday for the inaugural National Cinema Day , organized by the Cinema Foundation. More than 20 participating theaters in the Greater Boston area will be offering discounted tickets to their entire selection of newly released movies, including “Nope,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The ticket cost per person? $3. (Not including tax.)

For local filmgoers, the event is an opportunity to see movies on the big screen while supporting area theaters.

“I think it’s important to get the big-picture experience and watch art the way that it was intended,” said Harvard senior Lanz Aaron Tan. “Oftentimes, if you watch it on a small screen, or if you watch it at home, it really is not the same experience.”

For the Cinema Foundation, National Cinema Day presents an opportunity to promote new releases from major Hollywood studios and indie distributors, alike.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

The announcement comes as many movie theaters are struggling to increase attendance following pandemic-related shutdowns, as well as competing with streaming services. In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Regal Cinemas’ parent company Cineworld is nearing bankruptcy. AMC Theatres, a major competitor, narrowly avoided the same fate.

In Boston and its surrounding towns, a number of theaters are expected to participate, including AMC, Showcase Cinemas, and Landmark Theatres, all of which have multiple locations around the Greater Boston area. And while larger movie chains make up the majority of the participating theaters, a few independent theaters like Luna Theater in Lowell are also joining the festivities.

Luna Theater will be screening three films Saturday, with a focus on highlighting indie films and smaller filmmakers. In addition to A24′s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” the theater will be showing a compilation of six short films from the Sundance Institute that highlight Indigenous stories and creators, as well as a collection of seven films from the Sundance Film Festival’s short-film program.

Participating in National Cinema Day provides movie theaters with an opportunity to attract more patrons, and encourage them to explore films they might not otherwise have seen in theaters, said Luna Theater general manager Ben Bernardi.

“We’re trying to bring publicity to it so that we can bring more people into our theater, expose more people to newer films and more indie films, and just make more community of it,” he said.

Tan, who is eyeing the George Miller fantasy film, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” for his National Cinema Day pick, is all for it.

“I think having that movie theatergoing experience is very important,” he said. “It’s important to go and support not just Hollywood films that everybody goes to see anyway, but also more independent films.”

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.