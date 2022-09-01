The familiar voice of Dan Tyminski returns to bluegrass

One thing he’s rarely been is an artist who writes and records his own bluegrass songs. But after a detour into electro-country, Tyminski has gone back to his roots with a new bluegrass band, an EP that pays tribute to the late guitarist Tony Rice, and a fresh batch of original tunes that he’s taking out on the road, including a date at the Spire Center in Plymouth on Saturday.

Dan Tyminski has a voice more famous than his name. That’s him singing “Man of Constant Sorrow” on behalf of George Clooney in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” That’s also him singing “Hey Brother” with the Swedish dance music superstar Avicci. And he’s been the guitarist in Alison Krauss & Union Station for decades.

The West Rutland, Vt., native made his debut on stage at the age of 6 at a show by Smokey Greene, an affable singer and humorist who is still performing at the age of 92. “I tugged on Smokey’s pants and asked to sing, and afterwards someone gave me a $5 bill,” he recalls.

Tyminski says New England’s rich bluegrass scene was his training ground. “If there was a concert, square dance, or fiddle contest within a four-hour range, my parents would take me.”

When Tyminski was 12, his brother Stan returned from the Navy and pulled into the driveway playing a recording that Rice had made with a band led by J.D. Crowe which also included future Union Station member Jerry Douglas. “After he went inside I stayed out in the driveway listening to it over and over again.” Tyminski first saw Rice live at the 1985 Berkshire Mountain Bluegrass Festival and went backstage. “I didn’t have the courage to talk to him, but I sat in the corner to soak up everything he said.”

“One More Time Before You Go” features four songs associated with Rice, along with the title track, which Tyminski and fellow guitarist Josh Williams wrote while absorbing the news of Rice’s 2020 death. Tyminski says Rice had “a very unique right-hand technique, and he was able to bring tone and notes with a sense of timing and passion that no one else could.”

When Dan was a teenager, the Tyminski brothers played around New England as Green Mountain Bluegrass. After high school, Tyminski joined the Lonesome River Band before becoming part of Krauss’s outfit. (Union Station is currently on one of its periodic hiatuses while Krauss is with Robert Plant on a tour that comes to the Leader Bank Pavilion Sept. 9.)

Of his work on the 2000 Coen brothers’ film, Tyminski says, “Whenever I walk into a room, I’m the guy from ‘O Brother.’ Nothing could ever overshadow that.”

But if streams are any indication, his 2013 record with Avicci is even bigger, having been played well over a billion times. And while Tyminski has played the White House with Krauss, his biggest audiences were the tens of thousands of electronic dance music fans who saw him sing with Avicci at the Miami Ultra Music Festival and then reprise the song at a 2019 tribute concert after Avicci’s death.

Tymsinki admits he initially thought the prospect of appearing on a dance music record was “ridiculous.” But when he mentioned the proposal to his then 19-year-old daughter, she convinced him to give the demo a listen. “I loved the song, the message, everything about it — and, living in a bluegrass bubble, I figured no one I knew would ever hear it. When it came out, some friends called and said, ‘Hey, there’s this new band out there and they’re ripping off your sound.’”

In the wake of “Hey Brother,” Tyminski suddenly was seen in a new light by Nashville. “Everyone wanted to write with me, and it really encouraged me to start writing songs that were outside the box,” he says. Many of those songs ended up on “Southern Gothic,” a 2017 album so different from his prior output that it was released simply under his last name. The major-label record was produced by country-pop hit maker Jesse Frasure, and it was supported by a tour with Brad Paisley. But Tyminski says “never for even a brief moment did I think it would lead to some big country star situation for me. I’ve sealed my fate in the type of music I play. I just thought it’d be a great challenge to do a project so far outside of my comfort zone.”

Tyminski’s return to bluegrass finds him with a band of hot young pickers and a few dozen unreleased original songs he’s testing out at his live shows. “‘Southern Gothic’ gave me a new passion for writing songs, and to realize that every subject is approachable. In my new material there’s not one song about mama in a cabin or trains — although there is some whiskey, which you really can’t avoid.”

Tyminski hasn’t lost his mastery of the cornball humor that bluegrass is famous for. Asked about the irony that such a beloved voice of Southern music belongs to a New Englander, Tyminski says he’s “dealt with that question my whole life.”

“I just say that I am from the South. Southern Vermont.” Smokey Greene would be proud.

DAN TYMINSKI BAND

