‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ ministers to the faithful

The church now stands empty, though the reverend and his wife are looking to change that. “We’re just going to get to the other side,” First Lady (that’s her title) Trinitie Childs tells Anita, the director of a film crew. We never see Anita, but she’s a near-constant presence in “Honk.”

Rev. Lee-Curtis Childs is pastor of a Baptist mega-church in Atlanta named Wander to Greater Paths. How mega is it? There are 26,000 congregants. Or there were, until the pastor did some wandering of his own, and definitely not to greater paths. The nature of his transgressions will emerge over the course of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” On Friday, the satire/melodrama opens in theaters and starts streaming on Peacock.

Advertisement

Regina Hall in "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Steve Swisher

That film crew is part of the Childses’ attempt to get to the other side. They’ve hired it to film fly-on-the-wall footage for a documentary about the reopening of Wander to Greater Paths. Which means that much of writer-director Adamma Ebo’s debut feature takes the form of a mockumentary. It’s a tired, even distracting device, especially when used erratically, as it is here. There are a number of scenes, some of considerable importance, where Adamma’s real crew was present but Anita’s fictional one clearly couldn’t have been.

Formally, mockumentary is something of a cliché, as is intercutting of news coverage. That’s not great. It’s worse when the clichés aren’t just stylistic.

The Childses live large — high-thread-count large. “We’re winners, baby,” Lee-Curtis tells Trinitie. “You married a winner.” They have the prizes to prove it. He drives an Escalade (now there’s a surprise), and his closet is more accurately described as drive-thru than walk-in. “There’s just something about a pastor and Prada that just gives you chills,” Trinitie says. Her own wardrobe is pretty impressive, too, right down to the church-lady hat with a low-four-figure price tag we see her buy. “We have a saying in the church,” Trinitie explains. “‘God don’t like ugly.’”

Advertisement

Conphidance and Nicole Beharie in "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Steve Swisher

Abo has some unexpectedly imaginative touches that work. Lee-Curtis and Trinitie have a funny argument over the pronunciation of “amen”: Is it ay-men or ah-men? That said, you’d think that particular difference would have come up a long time ago. A young pastoral couple (Conphidance and Nicole Beharie) are sweetly lethal competition for the Childses with their own church, Heaven’s House Baptist, even if the parallelism does get a bit nasty.

Some of the touches are just weird. Why does Hall put on mime makeup as she holds a sign outside the church the day before the comeback service? It must signify . . . something? It’s unclear what. Maybe it played better at Sundance, where “Honk” premiered last winter.

The Childses are stereotypes, and the nature of his transgressions (not to be revealed here) make them — or at least him — even more so. Stereotypes and clichés are tricky things. They are, of course, reductive and reflexive and often offensive. Intellectually, they’re lazy. But they wouldn’t exist if they didn’t have at least some relationship to reality. A movie can get away with using them, even thrive on them, if the performances attached to them make specific and individual what is otherwise generic: when actors inhabit their roles so fully they transcend predictability.

Sterling K. Brown in "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Steve Swisher

“Honk” does that, sort of. Hall and Brown, who are both producers, give forceful, vivid performances. Hall makes Trinitie sympathetic. Her increasing bewilderment is a constant struggle between self-satisfaction and self-awareness. In her own way, Trinitie is as exploited by Lee-Curtis as their congregation was. Brown makes you see why people might go along with that exploitation. He has tremendous presence, and it starts with the magnificence of his voice. The reverend’s raise-the-roof sermons, seen in flashback, really do raise the roof. Praise the Lord? Praise Brown, too.

Advertisement

★★

HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL

Written and directed by Adamma Ebo. Starring Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Nicole Beharie, Conphidance. At Boston theaters, Kendall Square, suburbs, and streaming on Peacock. 102 min. R (language, some sexual content).





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.