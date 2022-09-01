I just want to watch a TV show. Please don’t make me work for it

I don’t want to miss any of the subtler meanings or any of the historical import layered into the epic story simply because I haven’t brushed up on my Bilbo and Frodo and Sam (oh my!). I want to understand as much as I can of what’s going on in the Second Age of Middle-earth, the time of the Hobbits’ ancestors, the Harfoots. I hate the gnawing feeling that other viewers are catching a lot of the things that I’m not.

If I really want to fully understand Amazon’s “The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power,” I suppose I need to study up. I need to read J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, from “The Hobbit” and “The Fellowship of the Ring” through “The Return of the King” and “The Silmarillion.” And then I think I need to see the Peter Jackson movie trilogy, too; surely the just-premiered series will somehow allude to it, directly or indirectly, or take off from it, even though the show is set thousands of years earlier.

But do I really have to do homework? I gave that up years ago, when I got my degree and eventually turned on the TV with a notepad on my lap.

The need to prep has become increasingly common on TV in the past decade or two, particularly as franchising has found its way to the small screen big time. Series now arrive with long-established mythologies and worlds that have already been laid out, expanded, and sometimes twisted around in books, comics, and movies. Obviously, “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” have also relied a lot on that kind of extracurricular work, with their many ties to the specifics found in George R.R. Martin’s books. Likewise, supremely complicated shows such as “Westworld” compel viewers to follow the show makers’ comments to fully understand exactly what is happening. It’s not just that they have built up byzantine mythologies; they depend to some extent on information given outside of what’s in the show for it all to make sense.

I find it frustrating, this necessity to do homework. It’s may be a pleasure for geek-minded folks who like to pursue what they like, whether it’s Tolkien or Martin or David Lynch, as far as they possibly can. These viewers take deep dives, and the series writers try to follow them and reward them for their effort. Obscurantism, thy names are Marvel and DC. I understand that if you jump into the middle of a series, you need to catch up in order to follow along — but I’m talking about starting a new series and still having to do groundwork.

It’s not that I’m lazy, at least not in this case. I believe it’s the better series that stands entirely on its own, that doesn’t depend on anything that isn’t there on the screen. Everything we ought to know about the story and the characters and their world should be implicit or explicit.

Sure, toss in a throwaway reference for those who’ve done their outside work, a few Easter eggs for the devoted. Give those who’ve seen and read everything already a wink and a nod. But don’t let the meaning of the series depend on those externals, unless you’re making the show solely for the hard-core. I should be able to turn on “House of the Dragon” without having seen a single episode of “Game of Thrones,” never mind having read the books. The show should be a thing in and of itself.

Yes, I do know about Wikipedia, and the wikis for specific series. I have used them at different points, with different shows. But I nonetheless dislike having to look up allusions while I’m watching (unless they are real-life historical events that I should know about — something “Mad Men” occasionally drove me to). For “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” I did not feel as though I could get by without looking for explanations online. It’s a weakness in the series, at least as far as the first two episodes go. The writers assume that I already know a certain amount about the rules and chronologies of Tolkien’s universe, and so they don’t bother weaving that necessary information into the dialogue or the voice-over.

Yes, I’ll do my homework in order to understand as much as I can. But I’m not aiming for an A. Just a pass.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.