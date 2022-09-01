Local bestsellers for the week ended Aug. 28

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

5. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

6. Fox Creek William Kent Krueger Atria

7. Mercury Pictures Presents Anthony Marra Hogarth

8. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

9. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

10. The It Girl Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe David Maraniss Simon & Schuster

3. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure Rinker Buck Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber & David Wengrow Farrar, Straus and Giroux

9. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Every Summer After Carley Fortune Berkley

6. Love on the Brain Ali Hazelwood Berkley

7. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

8. November 9 Colleen Hoover Atria

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

3. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

7. Pastoral Song: A Farmer’s Journey James Rebanks Mariner

8. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship Catherine Raven Spiegel & Grau

9. How to Focus Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

10. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 28. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.