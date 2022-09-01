Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE The larger-than-life glam-emo-punkers, whose dense, high-drama albums made for the best rock of the 2000s and early ‘10s and whose influence can be heard in modern artists like WILLOW and Yungblud, reunite after a decade-long hiatus. Sept. 7-8, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

SHAME This British band makes fractured yet catchy art rock with razor-wire riffs and terse lyrics that pack paragraphs’ worth of sneering resentment into sharp aphorisms. Sept. 7, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

BRUNO MARS MGM Music Hall’s latest coup is three shows from this hitmaker, whose live sets are sweaty, hook-filled workouts; while his last solo album was 2016′s robo-funky “24K Magic,” he and multi-instrumentalist Anderson .Paak released the glossy retro-soul project “An Evening With Silk Sonic” last year. Sept. 7, 8 p.m. (also Sept. 9 and Sept. 11). MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

RICH HINMAN VS. ADAM LEVY No, the UFC has not come to Atwood’s Tavern; this is an instrumental group fronted by a pair of session and touring aces. Rich Hinman has played pedal steel guitar for a slew of folks including Rosanne Cash, Tanya Tucker, kd lang, and Molly Tuttle; Norah Jones, Allen Touissant, and Rufus Wainwright are a few of the artists to whom Adam Levy has lent his guitar chops. Sept. 2, 10 p.m. $15. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

THE DAN TYMINSKI BAND A phenomenal bluegrass guitar player and powerful singer, Dan Tyminski’s main gig has been playing in Alison Krauss’s Union Station band, but he has a thriving career outside of that group, including leading his own band. Sept. 3, 8 p.m. $37.80-$42. The Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. 508-746-4488, www.spirecenter.org

THE ALT A genuine supergroup of traditional Irish music, The Alt brings together the formidable talents of John Doyle (known, among other things, for playing in trad powerhouse Solas), Nuala Kennedy, and Eamon O’Leary, all singing, all playing. Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. $28. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

NARROWS CENTER MUSIC FESTIVAL FEATURING SHEMEKIA COPELAND Chicago born and bred, the acclaimed, award-winning blues diva is a soulful and powerfully direct singer. Additional performers include honky tonk heroes Ward Hayden and the Outliers and roots rockers Mark Cutler and Men of Great Courage. Sept. 4, 3-7 p.m. Free. Gates of the City, Water Street, Fall River. www.narrowscenter.org

CAMILA CORTINA The Global Jazz Club presents the Cuban pianist as part of its series devoted to female jazz players. Cortina, currently attending the Berklee Global Jazz Institute, reimagines the music of her native culture blended with jazz and classical influences. (The concert will be followed by a jam session from 9-11 p.m.) Sept. 7, 7 p.m. $5-$20. @CROMA Venue of the Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St. www.globaljazzclub.com

JOE MORRIS & KEN VANDERMARK The Creative Music Series presents the duo of utterly original guitarist Morris and his frequent collaborator, Chicago-based multi-reedist, composer, and MacArthur Fellow Vandermark. Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

OPERA FROM THE BALCONY This Labor Day weekend, you might be more likely to hear live classical music on the street than on the stage. Take this collaboration between the North End Performing Arts Center and landmark restaurant Tresca — from the restaurant’s outdoor balcony, singers David Rivera Bozon and Mary-Alexandra Onstad will serenade a crowd below. Just make sure to pick up a slice from nearby Galleria Umberto before the show; the pizzeria closes at 2:30 p.m. Tresca, North End. Sept. 3, 2 p.m. www.nempacboston.org

SOUTH MOUNTAIN CONCERTS Tanglewood’s classical music season might be over, but that doesn’t mean the Berkshires have gone quiet: Pittsfield’s South Mountain Concerts series opens its early fall season with a performance by the California-based Telegraph Quartet, featuring music by Grazyna Bacewicz, Florence Price, and Schoenberg. Sept. 4, 3 p.m. Pittsfield. 413-442-2106, www.southmountainconcerts.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Marianna Bassham switches from her usual role — actress par excellence — to direct this production of Will Arbery’s drama, a Pulitzer Prize finalist two years ago. Four young conservative Catholic intellectuals reunite in a Wyoming backyard for what turns into a clash of ideas about politics and faith that extends into the wee hours, testing their relationships to one another. The cast includes Karen MacDonald, Nathan Malin, Jesse Hinson, Dayna Cousins, and Elise Piliponis. Sept. 9-Oct. 8. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

SING STREET A musical adaptation of the 2016 film, “Sing Street” revolves around a teenager in 1980s Dublin who forms a band to impress a girl with whom he is smitten. Directed by Rebecca Taichman, with a book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Through Oct. 2. Huntington Theatre Company in association with Sing Street LLC. Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

DANCE INTERACTIVE The period around Labor Day weekend is one of the area’s slowest for dance performance, so it’s a good time to get back online and see what else is out there from around the world. Jacob’s Pillow’s free Dance Interactive site is a great way to start, with a fabulous range of diverse playlists. The latest, “Now & Then,” highlights intersections between past and present throughout the festival’s long, illustrious history. https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Art

PHILIP GUSTON NOW Guston famously broke with his Abstract Expressionist confreres in the late 1960s with a series of grotesquely cartoonish portrayals of white-hooded KKK figures doing mundane things like driving around and smoking — the banality of evil, refit to the era of civil rights. This show, the first comprehensive Guston retrospective in a generation, both carefully builds to that moment and pushes past it, reminding us who Guston was, how he got there, and above all, never forgets what a masterful painter he was. Last chance: Through Sept. 11. Museum of Fine Arts Boston. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

DRAWING THE CURTAIN: MAURICE SENDAK’S DESIGN FOR OPERA AND BALLET There’s no way to talk about Maurice Sendak without “Where the Wild Things Are,” his iconic children’s tale of a lost boy who finds community among a gang of untamed beasts on an island far away. But Sendak’s interests ranged far from children’s stories, and he worked frequently to design sets and costumes for his other passion, the theater, which this exhibition, closing soon, showcases. But those seeking wild things won’t be disappointed: Sendak’s story was adapted as an opera in the 1980s, and many of those materials and costumes are here, too. Through Sept. 11. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

PATRICK KELLY: RUNWAY OF LOVE This show features the Mississippi-born, Paris-based fashion designer whose short life — he died in 1990 at 35 years old — was jam-packed with innovative and provocative work that drew on everything from Parisian club fashion to his childhood growing up in the American South. His designs, the museum says, “pushed racial and cultural boundaries, asserted Black empowerment, and were rooted in expressions of love and joy.” A revival of a 2014 exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the 2022 version includes a display of Kelly’s “significant” collection of racist memorabilia. Through Nov. 6. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

BE THE CHANGE In Jewish cultures, the tzedakah box is used to collect spare change on Shabbat to help those in need. Jewish Arts Collaborative takes the idea a step further, inviting six artists to create public artworks around the Fenway that prompt viewers to take action in areas such as the environment, domestic violence, and the criminal justice system. Artists include Caron Tabb,Jason Talbot, and Nayana LaFond. Through Oct. 26. 1367 Boylston St., and elsewhere in the Fenway. www.jartsboston.org/bethechange/

CATE McQUAID

Carolyn Lewenberg, "Vital Organs," salvaged lumber, soil, corn, beans, squash, and the plastic planter wrapped in a digital collage. Part of "Be The Change" public art, 1367 Boylston St., Fenway. Zev Fisher for the Jewish Arts Collaborative





EVENTS

Comedy

DAN MINTZ The voice of Tina Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” Mintz is a bit of a skeptic. “This woman gave me a palm reading and said I’m going to die, but I don’t believe in that stuff,” he says. “Even if she is a dermatologist.” With special guest Eugene Mirman. Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. www.laughboston.com

JORDAN JENSEN Sometimes it’s a problem when you’re older and you’ve seen more trouble than your therapist, says Jensen. “I’ve made her cry way more than she’s seen me cry,” she says. “There was a point a couple weeks ago where I was describing my childhood and I swear to God, she almost said the words, ‘Yo, you need to get help for this.’” Sept. 2-3, 7:30 p.m. $20-$45. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.eventbrite.com

COMEDY ON DRAFT Jimmy Dunn hosts a solid lineup of Boston comics with Dan Crohn, Emily Ruskowski, Jeff Koen, John Baglio, and Jessica Casciano for September’s edition of this monthly stand-up showcase. Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $15. Sam Adams Tap Room, 60 State St. www.samadamsbostontaproom.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVAL Enjoy five full days of fun in Gloucester at this historic festival that draws competitive sailboat racers (and their schooners, a type of sailboat) from all over. The festival’s packed schedule features not only the famous Mayor’s Cup Race but parades, a block party, and an annual fireworks show on Saturday night. If you’re feeling fancy, you can even get on a schooner charter and watch the fireworks show from the water. Sept. 1-5, times vary. Free entry, some festival events require $15 tickets. Locations vary based on event. maritimegloucester.org

DINOS IN SPACE Ever wanted to combine a kindergarten boy’s two favorite things (dinos and space, of course)? The Boston Children’s Museum has done just that — so bring your young dino-lovers and aspiring astronauts to the museum before Labor Day to catch this interactive and playful “intergalactic” exhibit before it closes. Through Sept. 5. $20 entry, timed advance-registration tickets required. 308 Congress St. bostonchildrensmuseum.org

SABORES DE NUESTRA CULTURA: FAMILY FESTIVAL This East Boston event is a cultural celebration featuring free treats, games, music, and crafts that are fun for the whole family. Another great bonus: Event organizers will also be giving out free tickets to sail around the harbor through Piers Park’s Sailing Center. Sept. 3, 1-4 p.m. Free. Piers Park, 95 Marginal St. thetrustees.org

JOY ASHFORD











