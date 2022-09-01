A wartime inferno in James Scott’s riveting ‘Black Snow’

The raid, lasting all night March 9 into the next day, resulted in more than 100,000 Japanese deaths. Almost all were civilians, many women and children. Most were burned alive or asphyxiated by inhaling poisonous gases unleashed by the fires. About 15 square miles of the Japanese capital were reduced to an apocalyptic hellscape.

Any moral qualms the United States might have had about dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and killing tens of thousands of civilians were vanquished months before the nuclear strike. Specifically, with the March 1945 firebombing of Tokyo.

A photo from 1945 shows gnarled tree branches and radio towers rearing up out of the rubble caused by incendiary bombs in Tokyo during World War II.

The firebombing (codenamed Operation Meetinghouse) is the subject of historian James Scott’s riveting and broadly researched new book, “Black Snow.” The firebombing has too often been treated as a mere footnote in the war against Japan, particularly when weighed against the enormity of the atomic bombs dropped a few months later that ended World War II and ushered in the nuclear age.

Scott rights this historical oversight, contending the firebombing of Tokyo paved the way for US leaders to incinerate Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons that August. The Tokyo raids, he says, marked a moral shift in US air strategy — from daytime, high-level precision bombing, meant to target military facilities and thus minimize civilian deaths — to low-level, nighttime incendiary bombing that actually targeted civilian neighborhoods. It was a strategy of terror and, in its aims, little different than the German Blitz of London: break the morale of the civilian population, thus destroying its will to fight.

In fairness, as Scott points out, many homes in the target area doubled as cottage military sites, manufacturing components for the war effort. And high-altitude bombing was difficult in usually cloudy Japan. Still, while there was some military justification for the bombing, its aim was to kill lots of Japanese and terrorize them into ending the war. In fact, the main element in determining a target site was its “combustibility.” Most residences in Tokyo’s working-class Shitamachi district — the epicenter of the attack — were densely packed wooden dwellings. They burned fast and hard.

Major General Curtis LeMay, the architect of the firebombing and a central figure of the book, had few reservations about killing civilians. They were, after all, the enemy. “I suppose if I had lost the war, I would have been tried as a war criminal,” LeMay famously stated. LeMay had replaced Major General Haywood Hansell, a devotee of high-precision bombing who found firebombing cities morally repugnant and militarily unnecessary. There was little outcry at home, however; after Pearl Harbor and three years of bloody war Americans wanted revenge and victory, by any means necessary.

From January 1945 until the surrender, LeMay called all the shots in the air war of Japan. He answered to no one, neither General Douglas MacArthur, Admiral Chester Nimitz, nor even his nominal boss, Hap Arnold, commander of the Air Force, who was in the United States, recuperating from a heart attack. LeMay’s aggressive approach (years later during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he advised President Kennedy to preemptively bomb Cuba’s missile sites. Kennedy wisely refused) was brutal and effective. The Tokyo raid encountered relatively little anti-aircraft resistance from the depleted Japanese military. All told, nearly 300 B-29 bombers dropped 500,000 cylinders of napalm on Tokyo.

“It felt like you were staring into the mouth of hell,” recalled Air Force Second Lieutenant David Braden.

Buoyed by the results, LeMay launched the same type of incendiary raids for the next five months in other major cities: Osaka, Nagoya, Kobe.

Scott is a formidable historian of the Pacific War (a previous effort, “Target Tokyo,” was a Pulitzer finalist), talented as both reporter and storyteller. He finds survivors who deliver gripping eyewitness accounts of the raid and its aftermath: in one, an 8-year-old girl watches a mother and her infant bursting into flames, crouched right next to her.

Rather than facing the inferno, frightened and disoriented citizens jump into the Sumida River and either drown or are boiled alive. Parents huddle in shelters, clutching their children only to suffocate from deadly carbon monoxide emanating from the fires. Scott vividly captures the horrors of aerial bombardment and catastrophic cost of victory.

One minor quibble is Scott’s contention that the Tokyo firebombing was a moral shift for US air strategy. Some would argue that the joint Allied raid of Dresden in Germany a month before Tokyo targeted — or at least was indifferent to the plight of — German civilians. And the cost, 25,000 dead civilians, was not proportionate to the military gains.

A fascinating sidebar for Globe readers is that the only eyewitness reporter allowed to go on the Tokyo raid was the legendary Martin Sheridan, who covered World War II for the newspaper. Sheridan was a survivor of Boston’s Cocoanut Grove fire in 1942. Injuries from that fire disqualified Sheridan from military service, so he signed on as a war correspondent for the Globe, and was witness to the greatest fires of the entire war.

Historians and scholars endlessly debate the effectiveness of terror bombing as a military strategy. Scott presents the argument but deftly avoids putting his hand on the scale. Rather, his focus is on the technological forces and all-too-human personalities that resulted in the firebombing, and the real-life consequences of that action. This book is required reading for anyone with even a passing interest in World War II and the Pacific Theater.

Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb

By James M. Scott

Norton, 432 pages, $35

Bob Carden is a Bethesda, Md.-based writer who lived in Tokyo as a foreign correspondent.