Will ‘SNL’ experience addition by subtraction?

Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney have already announced that they will no longer be on board when “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 48th season this fall.
Now comes news of three more departures. Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, who both joined in 2016, and Aristotle Athari, who joined last year, are not going to be back.
That adds up to a lot of exits, but the last season of the NBC sketch series suffered from having its largest-ever cast — 21 in all, along with guest cameos from the likes of Maya Rudolph and Tom Hanks. (Back in the early years, there were usually fewer than 10 regulars.) It created a logjam, so that there were too many underrepresented comics at the end of the season. Some of the newcomers such as Athari barely had the chance to register on viewers.
Perhaps, if Lorne Michaels doesn’t hire many newbies, the upcoming season will be better and more focused. Assuming there are no more departures, the returnees will be Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.
NBC has not announced a premiere date yet.
