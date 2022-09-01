British regulators want concessions in Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft’s plan to buy video game company Activision Blizzard faced a potential setback Thursday after British antitrust regulators demanded concessions from both companies to ease competition concerns about the blockbuster deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was worried the $69 billion deal would hurt rivals by restricting their access to Activision Blizzard games. It also worried that the combined company would stifle competition in the emerging cloud gaming market. The authority gave both companies five days to come up with proposals to address its concerns, otherwise it would escalate its investigation with more scrutiny. The all-cash deal is set to be the largest in the history of the tech industry. It would give Microsoft, maker of the Xbox console and gaming system, control of popular game franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

ENERGY

Advertisement

Chairman of Russian oil company dead in possible suicide

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died with Russian news agencies on Thursday citing sources saying that he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov “passed away after a severe illness” but did not give further details. Russian news reports said his body was found on the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital, where Russia’s political and business elite are often treated. He appeared to have fallen from a sixth-story window, the reports said. State news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Maganov had committed suicide and that he had been admitted to the hospital after a heart attack. The news site RBK also said police were investigating the possibility of suicide. Lukoil was one of a few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, calling in March for the “immediate cessation of the armed conflict.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling nearly 200,000 SUVs because fan motors can catch fire

Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the United States because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire. The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Mich., company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

California legislators approve plan to keep last remaining nuclear plant open

The California Legislature on Wednesday approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s blueprint to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by up to five years, after he warned the state could face rolling blackouts if its twin reactors were retired too soon. The Democratic governor has no direct authority over the operating license for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which sits on a bluff above the Pacific midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The vote opens the way for operator Pacific Gas & Electric to begin a two-pronged effort to seek a longer run for the plant beyond a scheduled closing by 2025, but uncertainties remain and it does not guarantee that will happen. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

Women managers fairer than men in pay decisions

If you want a fairer paycheck, you have a better chance of getting it with a female manager, according to new research. When given the task of deciding how much to compensate employees for a set task, male managers chose to keep more for themselves than their female counterparts, according to the findings of researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. The study found that both male and female managers took advantage of opportunities to enrich themselves by paying lower wages, when circumstances allowed this. But women were in general less likely ‘’to be selfish’' than men and generally awarded about 13 percent more than managers on average, the research showed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

BoA launches program to boost minority homeownership

Bank of America is offering mortgages for first-time homeowners that do not require down payments, minimum credit scores, or closing costs in a program that aims to boost homeownership rates among Black and Latino buyers. Under the trial program, which was announced Tuesday, Bank of America will offer loans to people in certain predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte, N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Los Angeles, and Miami. Eligibility for the program, which is called the Community Affordable Loan Solution, is based on income and location and requires no mortgage insurance. Black and Hispanic homeowners face several additional obstacles when buying homes compared with white homeowners. The national Black homeownership rate stayed near 42 percent from 2016 to 2019, the lowest since 1970, while the rate of white homeownership reached 73 percent, a record high, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a fair-lending advocacy group. In 2019, 58 percent of Asians and 47.5 percent of Latinos were homeowners. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

LABOR

Starbucks union battle moves to TikTok

The union battle at Starbucks has spread to TikTok. And the baristas are winning. A TikTok account run by Starbucks Workers United, the group of employees aiming to unionize the world’s largest coffee chain, has taken off this month with several viral posts. One video showing employees staging a walkout after the firing of a coworker has more than 28 million views. In recent weeks, the account’s followers have ballooned from about 50,000 to more than 260,000. Meanwhile, Starbucks has tried to counter with its own account, starting Starbucks Partners TikTok not long after the union debuted its feed late in 2021. The handle has 4,000 followers and its best-performing post generated 114,000 views. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Lufthansa cancels flights due to pilot strike

German carrier Lufthansa is canceling almost all passenger and cargo flights Friday from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to planned strike action by pilots. A union representing Lufthansa pilots said early Thursday that they will stage a walkout after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management. Lufthansa said some 800 flights would be canceled, affecting many travelers returning at the end of the summer vacation. The airline’s budget carrier Eurowings would not be affected, it said. The union Vereinigung Cockpit accused Lufthansa on Thursday of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike to press their demands. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Spain cuts natural gas tax to reduce energy bills

The Spanish government will cut the value-added tax on natural gas to 5 percent from 21 percent, in the latest step to blunt the impact on households and businesses of inflation running at its highest level in nearly four decades. The cut will start in October and last until the end of the year, Sanchez said in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser Thursday. “This will lower the heating bill of our citizens given the surge in prices,” Sanchez said. He didn’t say how much the move will cost his government in lost revenue. — BLOOMBERG NEWS