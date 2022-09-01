Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk buys Watertown biotech Forma for $1.1b

Forma’s stock price surged by more than 48 percent Thursday morning following the announcement.

Forma Therapeutics said Thursday it has agreed to be purchased for $20 per share, a 92 percent premium to Forma’s average share price during all of August.

A Watertown biotech developing drugs for rare blood diseases and cancers is being bought by the Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk for $1.1 billion, the latest promising Massachusetts life sciences firm to be acquired by a multinational pharmaceutical giant.

Founded in 2007 by researchers from the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, Forma has developed a daily oral drug to treat sickle cell disease and another rare blood disorder called thalassemia. The drug, called etavopivat, is undergoing mid- to late-stage clinical trials in patients with the chronic blood diseases, which are debilitating and require regular transfusions.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting milestone that accelerates Forma’s purpose to transform the lives of patients with sickle cell disease and other serious hematological diseases,” said Frank D. Lee, Forma’s president and chief executive. “Novo Nordisk will partner closely with the sickle cell community to amplify our impact for patients around the world who urgently need new treatment options.”

Ludovic Helfgott, head of rare disease at Novo Nordisk, said Forma’s work with etavopivat meshes with his company’s efforts to develop drugs for devastating uncommon disorders, in particular sickle cell disease. Novo Nordisk is best known for its diabetes medicines.

People with sickle cell have red blood cells that are crescent shaped, making them inflexible, fragile, and unable to efficiently deliver oxygen. Despite recent advances in treatment, most patients suffer from pain, lifelong disability, reduced quality of life and a shortened life expectancy. About 17 million people worldwide live with the disease, including about 100,000 in the US.





