Zipcar usage spikes during moving week

Zipcar, founded in Cambridge and now owned by Avis Budget Group, says usage is up about 20 percent this week compared to previous weeks. Of the recent new accounts in Boston, about 20 percent of members are joining on a “university plan,” an indication that many college students are turning to Zipcar to help move their belongings. (The university plan allows students to sign up for a discounted annual membership and rent cars for an hourly or daily fee.)

As over 60 percent of Boston’s leases turn over on Sept. 1, people have been scrambling for transportation to help them move. That has benefited car-rental service Zipcar, which is seeing a spike in new registrations and car rentals.

“We see Zipcar as a very popular use case for moving, which is exactly what’s happening this weekend,” said Justin Holmes, head of marketing and public policy at Zipcar. “A lot of the demand that we’re seeing is driven by the moves happening in Boston this week.”

Morgan Boyd, a local college student, is moving to Brookline this week. Boyd and one of her roommates turned to Zipcar to purchase and move furniture and other items into their new apartment on Thursday.

“We tried to go the U-Haul route a couple of weeks ago, but they were all booked,” Boyd said. “We’re going to IKEA to pick up a bed and a dresser for each of us. I think we’re going to Target, too. So having a car for that is pretty essential.”

The standard Zipcar plan only offers rental services to people over the age of 21. However, Zipcar does allow for under-21 students at select universities — Boston University, Harvard, MIT, Tufts, and Northeastern, to name a few — to use Zipcars. Holmes said about a third of Zipcar’s members nationwide are enrolled through universities.

Local U-Haul pickup and moving trucks have been booked out for weeks on the company’s website. And according to Boyd, people without cars or trucks are moving their belongings the old-fashioned way.

“I’ve seen people walking things, carrying chairs, and even bookshelves today, just walking across Newbury Street,`” Boyd said.

Zipcar said the flexibility of being able to rent a car for just a few hours, as well as the different types of available cars, could be factors behind the bump in moving-day rentals.

“We provide a very wide variety of makes and models of vehicles,” Holmes said. “And, you know, Storrow Drive is a pretty significant choking point for a lot of big trucks that our cars easily slide under. So that’s a nice benefit.”

