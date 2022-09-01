Cocktails are the mane attraction at the retro-themed Wig Shop; hunt big game on Beacon Hill

Burgeoning Greek fast-casual empire Saloniki continues to grow with two more restaurants slated to open in September in Back Bay (316 Newbury St., in the old Steve’s Greek Cuisine space) and Beacon Hill (1 Beacon St.). Try chicken souvlaki, spicy lamb meatballs, griddled spanakopita, and frozen yogurt, overseen by chef Jody Adams ( Rialto , Porto ).

Coming soon: Let your hair down at Downtown Crossing’s Wig Shop (27 Temple Place), a cocktail lounge coming soon from the team behind jm Curley and Bogie’s Place . An early release promises 1970s-inspired beverages (Tab, anyone?), small plates, and symbolic hair-themed elements. This isn’t mere whimsy: It’s in the space once known as Wig World.

Be on the lookout for coastal Mediterranean restaurant La Gallina, coming to MarketStreet Lynnfield (1150 Market St.) in mid-September. It’s big — 260 seats, with an indoor and outdoor patio — and has a menu of grilled seafood, marinated meats, and pizzas that traverses Spain and Greece.

Openings: Craving elk and ostrich? Head to Beacon Hill: Chef Brian Poe (Parish Café, the Tip Tap Room) and partner Nick Giannotti have officially flung open the doors to Crane River Cheese Club (138B Cambridge St.), a specialty grocery store stocking high-end meats and wild game. They’ll also peddle sliced deli meats and cheeses, seafood and shellfish, and produce. Poe started the business during the pandemic, sourcing rare meats and cheeses for loyal clients. For those who prefer not to DIY, there’s a chalkboard sandwich menu.

Expansions: Union Square’s Juliet is now open in 75-seat digs (263 Washington St.), with a full bar and emphasis on cuisine from Nice. Dine on hake meuniere, omelettes, steak frites, mussels, and more every night except Tuesdays beginning at 5 p.m. Look for breakfast, brunch, and lunch soon.

Special events: Munch fried chicken and listen to banjo tunes on Friday, Sept. 9, at Lily P’s in Kendall Square (50 Binney St.), when chef Chris Parsons hosts the 2nd Boston Bluegrass Revue. The free concert starts at 8 p.m., and aspiring musicians are encouraged to bring their own instruments (but not their own food).

