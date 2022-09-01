Dancing in the street in Cambridge, saying cheese in Maine, and extending the summer in Bermuda

Dig out your dancing shoes and head to Central Square in Cambridge for the Dance Complex’s 30th anniversary street party, “Dance Happens Here: 2022.” Selected streets will be closed to traffic from 2 to 9 p.m., as movement, music, food, culture and local businesses all celebrate together. A center-point for Greater Boston’s dance and movement community, with connections to the New England and international dance field, the Dance Complex’s afternoon-into-evening party will include dance lessons by its teaching artists in styles ranging from samba to swing, along with live performances by area dance troupes and percussion groups. Music from a rooftop DJ and food trucks for hungry dancers round out the festivities. Sept. 18. Free. 617-547-9363, www.dancecomplex.org .

SAY CHEESE!

Discover Maine’s best cheese products and meet the creators when the annual Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park, located along the Sebasticook River in Pittsfield. The largest gathering of cheese makers in the state, the festival is an opportunity to learn about the variety of Maine cheeses crafted from cow, goat, water buffalo, and sheep milk. Reserve your tickets in advance (tickets not available at the gate) for two three-hour sessions that highlight a wide array of cheesemakers along with a selection of local, artisanal products. Sponsored by The Maine Cheese Guild, both sessions, starting at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., will feature live music on the main stage and in the beer and wine garden, vendor booths, food trucks, and education sessions on topics such as homemade ricotta making, pairing cheese with condiments and more. Sept. 11. Tickets from $27. www.mainecheesefestival.org

THERE:

EXTEND SUMMER WITH BIG BERMUDA SAVINGS

Labor Day may mark the traditional end of summer, but those sad to say goodbye to the season might want to take advantage of Bermuda’s Endless Summer Promotion. Non-stop flights from Boston, approximately a two-hour hop, make it easy to enjoy Bermuda’s pink-sand beaches, unique cultural experiences, and luxury hotels and resorts. With this special promotion, an affordable sojourn to Bermuda is a breeze to book. Simply make your reservation at one of ten participating partners by October 31 and save up to 50 percent on accommodations at the island’s finest hotels. Good for stays from September 6 through March 31. Book each deal, including a range of value-added enticements, via each hotel’s link on the tourism website. Prices vary, starting at $145 per night (Grotto Bay Beach Resort) to from $980 per night (Rosewood Bermuda). www.gotobermuda.com/promotion/bermuda-endless-summer-promotion

CHICAGO STIRS IT UP

Calling all food, wine, and spirits lovers! Chicago Gourmet, a four-day festival of food, cocktails, music, and more will showcase an array of spirited events featuring talent from Chicago and around the world atop the Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park (Sept. 22-25). The scrumptious lineup includes Tacos & Tequila, hosted by Chef Rick Bayless; Somm Sessions with Master Sommeliers; Hamburger Hop, where top chefs battle for “Top Burger” bragging rights; Late Night Gourmet, the official after-burgers-party with late-night bites, specialty cocktails, music and dancing; and Grand Cru, showcasing exclusive wines, craft spirits, and fine cuisine. A new event this year, Prost! In the Park!, is a gourmet Oktoberfest-style beer and spirits fest (oom-pah bands, anyone?) with brews, bites, and boozy beverages. All events are 21+ with an ID required. Tickets from $60. www.chicagogourmet.org

EVERYWHERE:

LUGGAGE TRAVEL CUP

Sometimes the simplest hacks can transform your travel experience from stressful to smooth. Consider, for example, the reimot Luggage Travel Cup Caddy. If you’ve ever juggled hot coffee, snacks, and other airport purchases while waiting for your flight to board, this may be the newest item to add to your travel gadget repertoire. The dual cup holder with elastic pockets attaches between the poles of your roll-on luggage handle and stays in place with a strong Velcro closure. A pocket on the reverse side can hold your boarding pass, phone, glasses, and other small items. When not in use, it folds flat for compact storage. Available in seven colors and designs including leopard and camo. $14.99. www.riemot.com/products/riemot-luggage-travel-cup-holder-hands-free-drinks-caddy-perfect-gifts-for-frequent-travelersgrey

TWO-IN-ONE ITEM FOR OUTDOOR KITCHEN

Camping dinners and beachside picnics just got easier to prepare onsite with Hydro Flask’s new Outdoor Kitchen Cut and Serve Platter. Designed to both prep and serve your outdoor meals, the lightweight and durable cutting board nests inside a pro-grade stainless steel platter for compact transport. Remove the board from the platter with the handy thumb hole. A groove along the cutting board’s edge will catch juices as you cut and serve. Available in three colors. Dishwasher safe. $49.95. www.hydroflask.com/cut-and-serve-platter?color=olive

