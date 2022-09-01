Davis Square welcomes a sandwich sensation

Why For ultra-fresh, grab-and-go sandwiches and offbeat drinks from a Bow Market sensation. Kat Bayle is the former sous chef at Union Square’s Field & Vine. Her motto is “eat more sunshine.”

The backstory Shirley launched at Bow Market in 2021, specializing in savories and sweets, sandwiches, and drinks. Dishes are local and seasonal; the menu is slender and rotates regularly with one constant: Everything is nut-free. Bread is house-made using either King Arthur or Elmendorf flour, produced right in Cambridge.

Bayle grew up in Lexington and spent her childhood hanging out in Davis Square, so this is a homecoming of sorts. As a young adult, she moved to San Francisco, where she cooked at restaurants named after women: Octavia, Jane, Marla. As such, Shirley is named for her gourmand grandmother.

“I’ve worked at places named for strong and important women. My grandmother is very excited to have a place named after her,” she says.

As for Bayle, she’s excited to have a larger space than her Bow Market stall, though not by much: The storefront, in the old Oat Shop space, is cozy — and be sure not to double-park out front, lest you get yelled at by a bus-driver who needs to park.

Cinnamon toast scone Lane Turner/Globe Staff

As for the motto?

“Sunshine is what I mean beyond spicy, salty, umami. It’s when you eat some strawberries that have never been in the fridge,” she says.

A small but important note: Right now, Shirley is only open middays from Thursday through Sunday, so plan accordingly.

Herby smoked chicken salad Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat: This is a self-selecting sandwich spot. You won’t find deli sandwiches or subs. (For that, go to Mortadella Head next door.) This is more your place for a sophisticated picnic beneath a shady tree. All of Shirley’s ingredients are grown by small producers, such as New Hampshire’s Bell & Goose Cheese Co. and chicken from Feather Brook Farm.

Sandwiches are currently served on naturally leavened focaccia or maple olive oil brioche. I had a truly revelatory, gooey, runny, Roma tomato and camembert sandwich with a hint of salt. The tomatoes were glowing crimson and juicy; huge wedges of cheese transported me to a France I never knew. Where is my suave poet paramour and champagne flute? I was about to anoint it the best sandwich I’d ever tasted when I tried another, with smoky bacon and sweet corn relish. The bacon is flaccid and fatty in the best possible way, smeared with Jimmy Nardello sweet peppers and a creamy, fresh corn and shallot mixture with a hint of chipotle aioli. I will dream of this sandwich daily. As for the bread? Sleep Number should use it to make mattresses. Divine. One word of caution: They are rich and big. Split them or nap later.

Chocolate chip oatmeal cookie Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink: Coffee drinks, like a zippy iced minty mocha, are made with Cambridge’s Broadsheet roasters. Bayle makes her own syrups and employs local fruits, such as an agua fresca with fresh cantaloupe and maple syrup or a pulpy watermelon cooler. My sole quibble? They only come in 12-ounce servings.

The takeaway: Superior sandwiches and libations. Truly one of my best lunches in recent memory.

22A College Ave., Somerville, shirleyfarmtotable.square.site

Lemon lovers ice tea Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.