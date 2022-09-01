Hey, day-trippers, there’s more to Liverpool than The Beatles

Unfortunately, there’s no Frankie Goes to Hollywood museum or A Flock of Seagulls hair salon (A Lock of Seagulls?), both of which I would pay top dollar to visit. So instead, on a bizarrely warm and sunny Merseyside afternoon, I plotted my non-Beatles Liverpool adventures at the Carpathia Champagne Bar & Restaurant . Sure, I was day drinking in the name of travel writing, but this was also an essential stop. I was killing two seagulls with one stone.

Musically, you could mention that the city of 500,000 is also responsible for Elvis Costello, Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark, the Teardrop Explodes, Dead or Alive, the Farm, Mel C, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and the La’s. Even 1980s coiffure trailblazers A Flock of Seagulls hail from Liverpool. Musicians from the city have released 56 No. 1 hit singles , more than any other city in the world.

LIVERPOOL — If you’re going to make a case for Liverpool’s appeal beyond the Beatles, you need to be ready to back up the argument with some facts.

The Carpathia offers one of the finest views of Liverpool and the River Mersey from its roof deck. The restaurant/bar is also located in the historic 1897 White Star Line building. White Star is best known for the Titanic and several other innovative and ill-fated vessels. The restaurant takes its name from the ship that rescued 705 Titanic survivors.

There was plenty of White Star paraphernalia on the walls outside of the rooftop restaurant, but I was more interested in the view outside. If you haven’t been to Liverpool, you’d be wise to begin your journey at the River Mersey or on a roof deck with a glass of something bubbly near the river.

After my champagne toast with a view, I stumbled down to Mersey Ferries for a 50-minute cruise along the river. It’s a good way to get your bearings and learn some history about the former shipping capital of England. More importantly, it offers an important opportunity to sing Gerry and the Pacemakers’ “Ferry Cross the Mersey” while actually riding a ferry ‘cross the Mersey for the bargain price of $13.50. Art imitates life, and then life imitates art or something like that.

Liverpool is England’s sixth most visited city, which I’ve always found baffling. It’s an easy trip from London. There are museums, lots of history, and a rollicking gay quarter. Also, the residents seem exceedingly friendly. Condé Nast Traveler voted Liverpool the friendliest city in England (and the second friendliest city in the UK) in 2021. It’s 2½-to-3 hours travel time by train from London, depending on the time of day, staffing shortages, or rail strikes.

This wasn’t my first trip to Liverpool; on past journeys, I always referred to the natives as Liverpudlians. Technically, the term is correct, but a friendly local politely informed me that she prefers to be called a Scouser. Huh? I thought I was (once again) having trouble deciphering the accent.

It was explained to me that the term Scouser is derived from the name of a stew-like dish popular in the area, called scouse. Scouse is also used to describe the distinctive accent. But I zeroed in on scouse, the food. Because, you know, it’s food. It’s a stew made with either lamb or beef (or whatever happens to be around), potatoes, carrots, turnips, onions, perhaps some ale, chicken stock, or just toss in the kitchen sink. It’s served with a side of pickled red cabbage.

Scouse, a stew-like dish associated with Liverpool, is served at the Welsford Bistro inside the Liverpool Cathedral. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Scouse may sound ordinary, and technically it is, but it’s also historically important. Everyone has a different story about scouse. I heard about a dozen while I was here, and understood approximately four of them. It was brought here by sailors from Norway (who ate a stew called lobscouse), along with sailors from Denmark and Germany who had their own versions. Because of its relatively inexpensive ingredients, scouse became popular with financially strapped families, and it also served as comfort food for the sailors who settled here from other countries. Those sailors not only brought scouse, they also brought the multiple dialects that makes scouse (the accent) unique.

I made a point of sampling scouse (the food) my first few days and then realized that it’s a very difficult dish to bungle. I didn’t have a bad bowl of scouse, but I did have a favorite. I thought the scouse at the Welsford Bistro inside the Liverpool Cathedral was hearty without being overwhelming, and the pickled cabbage offered just the right amount of vinegar to enhance the smoothness of the root vegetables.

Part of the exhibit "Being Human" by Peter Walker at the Liverpool Cathedral. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The Welsford Bistro was a convenient stop at the must-see Liverpool Cathedral. It’s the longest cathedral in the world, and overall the fifth-largest cathedral in the world. All of this is impressive, but what sets Liverpool Cathedral apart is its art exhibitions. When you have the largest cathedral in the world you can stage some pretty impressive shows. When I was there, the exhibit was Peter Walker’s “Being Human.” It is, as the artist described, “about being human in the modern context.” The art was about finding connections with others that may have been lost during the height of the pandemic.

For fans of “Peaky Blinders,” Liverpool Cathedral is probably better known simply as Tommy Shelby’s local church. It’s used as a filming location in the show.

Colin Farrell, center left, who plays the Penguin, is seen alongside Robert Pattinson, center, during filming of "The Batman" at St. George's Hall in Liverpool's city center, England, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. JON SUPER/Associated Press

Liverpool had a slightly higher profile pop culture moment this year when it stood in for Gotham City in “The Batman.” Well, parts of the city stood in for Gotham. St. George’s Hall was transformed into Gotham City Hall. Located in the city center, it’s a gorgeous (and massive) neo-Grecian structure. The more prominent Royal Liver Building (that’s pronounced live-er, not liver), which sits on the river, doubled as the Gotham City Police Department.

The Liverpool Blitz Memorial by artist Tom Murphy on the grounds of Our Lady And St Nicholas Church, with the Royal Liver Building in the background. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The Royal Liver Building is more than a set piece in “The Batman,” it’s part of the Three Graces, which are three buildings that were constructed at the turn of the last century, conceived as visible symbols of Liverpool’s wealth and power in the commercial shipping world. The other graces are the Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building. You can find them all at Pier’s head.

The ground floor of the Cunard Building, which was once used to store passenger luggage, is now home to the British Music Experience. It’s a museum dedicated to British music starting in 1945 up to the present day. You can see dresses worn by Dusty Springfield and David Bowie, along with pop paraphernalia from the Spice Girls, Duran Duran, and Liverpool’s favorite 1960s songbird, Cilla Black.

A display of David Bowie stage outfits at the British Music Experience in the Cunard Building on Liverpool's waterfront. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Although it was an (odd) thrill to see a hologram of Boy George randomly pop up and sing “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?”, the British Music Experience could use a bit of updating (it was lacking exhibits of recent acts). But there are two Beatles museums in the city, so if you need more music history, there’s no shortage.

Along the river is also where you’ll find the Liverpool Museum, the Maritime Museum, and the Tate Liverpool. There is no shortage of history. Because it was freakishly warm during my visit, I spent time in all of them. The museum that was the most surprising, and the most moving, was the International Slavery Museum, which is located on the top level of the Maritime Museum. Because of Liverpool’s location, shipbuilding industry, and docks, the city played a large role in transporting enslaved people from the West Coast of Africa to the Americas. The museum looks at the full history of enslaved people, with an emphasis on explaining Liverpool’s role.

Shoppers on Bold Street in Liverpool. The stretch is a mix of independent retailers, chains, and innovative restaurants. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

My other escape from the hot, sunny, Liverpool afternoons was dashing into shops. On a side note, I never thought I would ever describe an afternoon in Liverpool as “hot and sunny.” Liverpool ONE, a shopping and residential complex, is the largest outdoor shopping center in the UK and seemed to have every chain shop imaginable. I was slightly more enamored of Bold Street, a boulevard of (mostly) independent or unique shops where I could flip through dusty records and try on 1980s satin jackets at thrift stores.

On my last night, I headed in the direction of the Cavern Club, which was the epicenter of the Mersey Beat scene and is best known as the club where the Beatles got their start in 1961 (and appeared 300 times). But because this isn’t a story about the Beatles, I wasn’t going there for the Beatles. Cilla Black, the aforementioned beloved hometown pop star (and later television star), worked as a coat check girl at the Cavern Club. She never truly hit it big in the US, but she was a sensation in England.

There is a sculpture of Black around the corner from the Cavern Club, and I needed to pay my respects and give her a big hug. I wasn’t the only one hugging her. Black may have found the spotlight thanks to the Beatles (the band championed her and Brian Epstein managed her), but it was her magnificent voice that did the rest. Think of Liverpool like Cilla Black. The Beatles may have put the spotlight on it, but the true draw is the city itself.

A bronze sculpture of Liverpool pop star Cilla Black on Mathew Street. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.