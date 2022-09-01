A New Hampshire Beatles fan bought George Harrison’s childhood home. Now you can hang out in the room where the Fab Four once jammed.

The 963-square-foot house where Harrison lived from 1950 to 1962 became an Airbnb earlier this year. Harrison, “the quiet Beatle,” who turned out to be not-so-quiet in his prolific post-Beatles career, was my favorite band member. When it comes to slide guitarists , only Brian May of Queen could match Harrison’s ability to convey spirituality through a simple glissando. Staying here wasn’t just about acquiring bragging rights. I felt as if I was deepening the connection I already had with his music.

The only part of the house I skipped was the still-operational outdoor toilet. Insert crude “ All Things Must Pass ” jokes here.

LIVERPOOL — I wasn’t sure which bedroom belonged to young George Harrison, so I slept in all three of them. If I was going to make the trip to Liverpool to rent Harrison’s childhood home, I wanted the full experience, even if that meant Goldilocks-ing my way through the house. I cooked in the kitchen where his mom, Louise, made breakfast, chatted up the neighbors, and listened to Beatles records in the sitting room.

I arrived at the modest terrace house, opened my suitcase, and gently placed “Revolver” on the turntable — the vinyl had miraculously survived the trip from Boston. I listened to the Harrison-penned “Taxman” in the living room where teenage George once jammed with Paul McCartney and John Lennon as the Quarrymen and then as the Beatles from 1960 forward. Legend has it Louise Harrison would bring the boys a little whiskey when they rehearsed, so I took a tipple in her honor as I listened to records. Did I get misty-eyed? Only the snapshot of young George on the mantle knows for sure.

A photo of Beatles guitarist George Harrison in the living room of his childhood home sits in . . . the living room of his childhood home. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The George Harrison Airbnb, which set me back $472 for two nights (that’s with taxes and fees), was something quite different from the dozens of other Beatles attractions in Liverpool. You can visit McCartney and Lennon’s childhood homes, but they belong to the National Trust, which means you can tour them for $33 with a group, but you cannot sleep in all the beds and dance to “Love Me Do” in the living room. Well, I suppose you could try, but it may not be looked upon kindly.

Perhaps the oddest part of this story, aside from dancing to “Love Me Do” after a few shots of whiskey in Harrison’s childhood living room, is how I learned it was available to rent. I heard about a local man who bought Harrison’s house, and knew I wanted to stay there.

Harrison’s house, located in the Liverpool suburb of Speke, went up for auction on Nov. 30, 2021, and the winning bidder was Hampton, N.H., resident Ken Lambert. He was the third and final bidder and won the modest home for around $200,000 (£171,000). He had been cleared to bid in the auction but wasn’t anticipating he would win.

“When I got it, there was some joy,” said Lambert, who works in construction. “But there was also a lot of worry and trepidation. I didn’t really have a plan. I had never been to England before. The first time I went was when I closed on the house.”

Lambert, a devout Beatles and Harrison fan, learned of the auction last November when friends started forwarding him stories and videos from national and international news organizations. The story of Harrison’s home going up for auction was fun clickbait.

“I’d have these group texts with friends from high school, and they were saying ‘You gotta buy it.’ It was like a joke, and then it was less of a joke,” he said. “As the auction got closer and closer, I really started to consider it.”

A photo of young George Harrison outside his childhood home in Upton Green in Speke (left). Ken Lambert of Hampton, N.H., who bought the house last year, reenacts the pose. Ken Lambert

Since winning, Lambert has been to the house to make repairs and set it up for rental. So far business has been good, but he confesses that “more than half the reason” why he even considered buying the house was to play Beatles songs on the guitar in Harrison’s living room and connect with fellow Beatles fans. Lambert didn’t know this Harrison fan stayed in the house until after my booking (a couple in England manages the property for him).

The Harrisons were the first occupants of 25 Upton Green. It was built in 1949, and the family arrived in 1950. In the 72 years since the Harrisons moved in, there have been several updates. The kitchen looks as if it was last updated sometime in the 1990s. But the layout of the house is the same, and Lambert has tried to replicate the sitting room, which was the most photographed part of the house. The most striking characteristic of the room is the floral wallpaper and sofa.

“The focus was always on that front room,” he said. “You walk in the door and you’re instantly in that world. But there were no color photos of the wallpaper, and that sofa. We would look at samples, filter them in black and white, and then look at the shading. When you look at the end result, it looks pretty good.”

A copy of the Beatles' record "Love Me Do" plays on the turntable at George Harrison's childhood home. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

When I first arrived in the neighborhood, my immediate reaction wasn’t “My sweet lord, this is amazing.” It was more “My sweet lord, I’m in the middle of nowhere.” I was officially a nowhere man (sorry, I’ll stop). Speke is about nine miles from Liverpool, or approximately 30-plus minutes away by public transportation. This is a residential neighborhood and not a spot where you can walk out the front door into a bustling city center.

But the location was perhaps what made the experience more authentic than any Beatles tour. One evening when I arrived back to George’s home, I couldn’t get the front door open and fumbled with the keys for what seemed like an hour. A neighbor spotted me, took pity, and opened the door.

“These English locks are complicated,” she said. At least that’s what I think she said. Her accent was thicker than sticky toffee pudding.

I asked if she was OK living next to a famous house and Airbnb. Not only was she fine with it, she was pleased. She said the previous owner had neglected the home. Also, she liked hearing the American accents of the renters. She invited me to come by for coffee the next morning (!), told me if there was anything I needed I should knock on anyone’s door in the neighborhood, and if I needed a ride into the city, one of the neighbors was a cab driver. I’ve always found the residents of Liverpool to be friendly, but my temporary neighbor was a true peach.

Beyond 25 Upton Green

After sleeping in all the beds, cooking, and contemplating using the outside toilet, it was time to leave the easy living of Speke for . . . yes, more Beatles. On a previous trips, I immersed myself in all things Beatles. The Beatles are a full-blown industry here. Their legacy pumps hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy. There are museums, bus tours, taxi tours, and walking tours. I felt as if I didn’t need to do it all again, but there was one tour I hadn’t tried: A 3½-hour tour on an electric bicycle through Liverpool. It’s offered through Liverpool Cycle Tours.

A marker at Strawberry Field in Liverpool. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Of all the Beatles tours I’ve taken, this was by far my favorite. Instead of riding in a motor coach and staring out the window, then jumping out for an occasional picture, we were able to zip down narrow neighborhood streets. We traversed Penny Lane and stopped at Strawberry Field, which has been transformed from a weed-filled lot into tidy a visitor center, cafe, and garden. We stopped at Eleanor Rigby’s grave, and, across the street, we saw the outside of the function hall of St. Peter’s Parish Church.

The inside of St. Peter's Church Hall in Woolton, Liverpool. This is where Paul McCartney met John Lennon on July 6, 1957. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

It was here that 15-year-old McCartney met 16-year-old Lennon in July of 1957. It’s still a church function hall, and not open to tour groups. But a church member happened to be doing work on the building and let our group inside to look around. It’s a beautiful if unremarkable space. But to have the connection of being where that first meeting took place, or to have stood at Eleanor Rigby’s grave, or, to stay in Harrison’s modest childhood home where the Beatles once rehearsed, offered a moving connection to the band in its infancy.

Forget watching the documentary “Get Back.” Liverpool is much more effective at conjuring the optimism and excitement of the Beatles in a way that no eight-hour film can.

The George Harrison Airbnb is currently listed at $176 a night. There is a two-night minimum, plus a $99 cleaning fee. The Beatles Tour on Electric Bicycles runs twice daily from May 2 to Aug. 31. The cost is $43.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.