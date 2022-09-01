Tranquillity, good food, and a sense of connection? Boy George’ll travel 4 ya

While Ibiza may be known for its lively nightlife, English singer-songwriter Boy George said the Spanish island — in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula — has plenty of less touristy, quiet areas that provide “absolute tranquillity,” making it his go-to vacation spot. The flamboyant frontman of the 1980s hitmakers Culture Club, who will be appearing at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford on Sept. 9, is known for such chart-toppers as “Karma Chameleon” (which in early 1984 spent three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list), “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” “Church of the Poisoned Minds,” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” His 1992 single “The Crying Game,” which was featured in the film of the same name, was also a hit. Born George O’Dowd to working-class Irish parents in southeast London (he was the third of six children) in 1961, he has branched out as a disc jockey, record producer, mixed media artist, photographer, and fashion designer. He has also been a coach on “The Voice” in the UK and in Australia. We caught up with the 61-year-old entertainer, who lives in northwest London, to talk about all things travel.

I love Ibiza. There are parts of Ibiza that you can really isolate in. It’s a party island, but there are spots where you can find absolute tranquillity [and] usually they are local, so you tend to go somewhere where Spanish people go as that’s where the food and atmosphere is going to be better.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Local cuisine is important to search for — especially in the Mediterranean. I love a good mezze in Greece.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Vietnam and Hawaii. I would like to spend more time in Hawaii. I really love what I do for work [and] I love performing, but I’m more focused on the gig than anything else and when you travel, the thing you remember is people — people’s kindness and sense of humor.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My sense of humor.

Aisle or window?

Window, so I can see the clouds.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

We never went away when I was a child. There were six children, so we would go to the coast and to the beach. I only started traveling with Culture Club. I didn’t even have a passport until I was 22. The first time I left the country was with Culture Club.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

The one problem when I travel is that I think I’m on holiday, [so] I’ll eat what I like and then I have to deal with it when I get home.

Best travel tip?

It’s a difficult question for me to answer because I love being places. Traveling is not so interesting to me, but arriving is always beautiful. So focus on arriving and what you’re going to do when you get there rather than worrying about the journey itself. Really enjoy the place you’re visiting — don’t just have a passing experience with it. There are always so many beautiful things to see. If there is anything you can do to ground yourself in that place, it’s a really good thing to do.

JULIET PENNINGTON