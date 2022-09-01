America’s first subway opened in Boston 125 years ago on Sept. 1

“This historic landmark is still used today connecting the Green Line’s Boylston & Park Street stations,” the tweet said.

On Sept. 1, 1897, the Tremont Street subway opened for service and became America’s first-ever subway tunnel, the MBTA tweeted.

While the MBTA has come under fire recently, the agency made a point Thursday to mark a major milestone in Boston’s history: the 125th anniversary of the Tremont Street subway.

The Boston City Archives also marked the anniversary by sharing some photos of the subway from 125 years ago.

The Boston City Archives also tweeted a photo of Tremont Street from July 12, 1895, to show how busy the street was back then. “Tremont Street was especially packed, even during the middle of the day,” the tweet said.

Advertisement

“Because Tremont Street was one of Boston’s most crowded streets, the City chose it for the location of its first subway,” the Boston City Archives tweeted.

But not everyone was in favor of the subway.

“Underground travel was a radical idea at the time, and many Bostonians protested the construction,” according to another tweet by the Boston City Archives, which included an image of a Boston Globe headline from 1894.”

“AGAINST THE SUBWAY,” the headline read. “Second Thoughts Show the Great Drawbacks. Merchants Protest Against Scheme Now Before the Public. Disturbance to Business and Great Cost Among the Objections.”

But the detractors weren’t able to stop the project, and construction of the subway tunnel began in 1895.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.