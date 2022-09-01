An “Allston Christmas” miracle: heirloom rug returned to rightful owner after being left on curb

When she moved to Boston to attend graduate school last year, her grandparents gave her two rugs from their Cape Cod home. The one left on the curb — a blue-hued Claire Murray weaving with a quant, New England streetscape in its center — graced their den “for as long as I can remember,” she said.

“I was picturing it already on someone else’s living room floor,” the 22-year-old, who asked to be identified by her middle name to maintain the privacy of her Reddit account, said with a laugh. “Like, there’s no way anything’s going to come of this, but anything is worth a try.”

When Claire posted on Reddit that her family heirloom rug had been accidentally left on the curb and snatched up by passersby, she had all but lost hope of ever seeing it again.

“It’s kind of hard to put it into words,” Claire said. “I’m very attached to it.”

In August, Claire moved from Allston to Newton Centre. By month’s end, she still hadn’t found a place for either rug, so they stayed rolled up, propped against a hallway wall among a handful of boxes.

Her roommates saw the pile and assumed it was slated for donation, Claire said. So they hauled it all to a curb by the Chestnut Hill Reservoir where they had seen other furniture waiting for a new home, part of the move-in extravaganza known as “Allston Christmas.”

That’s where Emma Guenther, 23, spotted it from her apartment window. Guenther, who recently moved to Boston from Wisconsin, said she and her roommate had been looking for furniture, so she quickly carried the rug up from the curb to get a better look.

“I unrolled it, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, wow,’” Guenther said. The rug was beautiful, and she quickly gave it a clean so it would be ready by the time her roommate got home.

But as Guenther celebrated her curbside find, Claire mourned her loss. Desperate, she posted about her plight on Reddit, asking if anyone might know who had picked it up. Her post surged to the front page of the Boston subreddit and was cross-posted to pages for Newton and Boston University.

One commenter suggested an old-school approach, posting a flier near the curb where the rugs were left. “Chances are it’s a common passerby,” they wrote. So Claire gave it a try, putting up notices along Guenther’s street just as she was inside cleaning it.

“As soon as the cleaning process was almost over, I decided to go for my daily walk,” Guenther said. “And then I saw the flier.”

Guenther said she knew what she had to do, but admits she hesitated for just a moment.

“I could tell it was sentimental to somebody. There was writing on the back of it saying, I think, the grandmother’s name,” Guenther said. “I just couldn’t keep it.”

For Claire, it “felt really weird putting up a signs for a missing rug.” But about 10 minutes after she got home, Guenther’s text came through.

“I can’t even explain how excited and relieved I was to get that text,” she said.

After a brief text exchange, Claire was reunited with her beloved rug, an heirloom she had crawled on as a baby, a constant reminder of her grandparents’ love.

Guenther and her roommate are now back to searching for a rug. They plan to keep an eye on the curb, a reliable source of treasure. Meant for her this time.

“I actually grabbed a mirror,” Guenther said, holding back a laugh. “But then I was a little nervous that maybe I’ll get another flier for that.”

