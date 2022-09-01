Arroyo goes on the air to defend himself after politicians pull support in wake of sexual assault allegations

“I don’t like pain,” Arroyo said, his voice quavering, during a morning appearance on the “Java With Jimmy” program, hosted by James Hills. “For me, I ran to mitigate harm, to prevent pain. And so, to see this much pain, it hurts. It hurts my heart. You know, from the standpoint of people making allegations that I won’t stand up for women who’ve been assaulted or men who’ve been assaulted sexually, that’s completely false.”

Embattled City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, whose campaign for Suffolk district attorney has been rocked by revelations that he had been accused of possible sexual assault in two instances as a teenager, though never charged, seemed to fight back tears Thursday while telling an interviewer that it’s been difficult responding to the allegations, which he denies.

Arroyo, who’s locked in an ugly primary battle with current Suffolk DA Kevin R. Hayden, himself under scrutiny for his handling of police misconduct case, appeared on “Java With Jimmy” three days after a woman who told police Arroyo sexually assaulted her in 2005 when they were high school classmates broke her silence in an interview with The Boston Globe.

Her remarks came after Arroyo last week held a press conference to push back against an earlier Globe story that revealed he’d twice been accused of possible sexual assault in 2005 and 2007, though never charged. Arroyo declared that he never assaulted anyone and was never informed of any investigations.

“It makes me feel sick, sick to my stomach,” the woman said in an interview Monday night, shortly after reaching out to the Globe. “I see so many people continuing to endorse him without finding out more. As the potential DA, women are not going to feel safe calling his office. Their cases won’t get heard. ... All those people will be afraid to come forward.”

The woman said she stands by everything she alleged to police about Arroyo in 2005: the coerced sex, the mental manipulation, threats she said he sent her. She said she didn’t pursue the matter with prosecutors years ago because it appeared to her that officials at John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science heard her concerns and immediately took action: She didn’t see Arroyo at school for the rest of the school year.

Arroyo became emotional a second time during Thursday’s radio interview when addressing his absence from school at the time, reiterating his prior statements that he left to care for his ailing mother.

“I don’t know if anybody’s ever had somebody they care about in a bad spot, but that was my mother at that time,” Arroyo said, again fighting to maintain his composure. “And so I made a determination myself that I would bet on myself. I knew the intelligence I had, I knew who I was as an individual. But my mother needed me in different ways at that point. And so, that was a trauma state for me back then, and still is.”

Boston Police investigated two sets of sexual assault allegations against Arroyo: one in 2005, the other in 2007. In the second case, a 16-year-old girl told police she was drinking at a party and believed that Arroyo, then 19, may have raped her. That investigation was closed without criminal charges, and last week, the woman who made the original allegation said Arroyo did not rape her.

“These are serious allegations and, as I said before, they are false,” Arroyo said in a statement to the Globe on Tuesday evening.

Arroyo said on “Java With Jimmy” that he was headed to court Thursday in an effort to obtain investigatory files that he maintained would clear him.

“All the Globe got was a police complaint,” Arroyo said. “They didn’t get any of the investigatory product. They didn’t get any of what the detectives who were assigned to this case said. All of that information is missing. That’s the information I’m going to court to get. And I know that what they found was that these complaints were unfounded.”

After the woman from the 2005 case came forward in her Globe interview, Arroyo, a 34-year-old former public defender, saw his big-name political backing vanish as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, and Representative Ayanna Pressley all pulled their support for his candidacy for the DA post.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.