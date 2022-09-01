Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Sept. 2-9

Central Falls hosts its restaurant week now through Sept. 4, with some two dozen restaurants offering specials. For example, Azucena’s Bar And Restaurant, which serves up authentic Central American dishes, is offering plato montañero for $11, tipico Salvadoreño breakfast $7 and bistec encebollado (steak and rice) for $10. Beirao, a Portuguese restaurant, offers a three-course meal — shrimp Mozambique, Portuguese steak, and pudim flan — for $29.99. Meanwhile, at La Taberna, it’s buy four tacos, get one free. Full list of participating restaurants here . See what the Globe tasted in Central Falls here .

It’s Labor Day weekend in Rhode Island, baby, and from baked lobster to grilled steak, ska to swing, and a visit from Kevin Smith, we’re kissing summer goodbye in style. Insert sunglasses emoji here.

THE PLAIN WHITE T’S

Attention Plain White T’s fans, beeline to Cranston Sept. 2. The Grammy nominees play a mix of new tracks and hits, like “Hey There Delilah.” (You’re already singing it in your head, aren’t you?) Historic Park Theatre. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $43. Details here.

LABOR DAY COOKOUT

Westerly’s Shamlot hosts a Labor Day Cookout with all the fixin’s. On the menu: 12 ounce prime rib, grilled shrimp, scallops, mashed potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, garden salad and dinner rolls. Plus: live music. #SummerInANutshell. Adults $50, Kids 12 and Under $30. Sept. 3, 4-7 p.m. 336 Post Road. Details here.

CHARLESTOWN RHYTHM & ROOTS FESTIVAL

It’s back on, baby. The three-day celebration of live music, and good food, now in its 24th year, is a Rhody Labor Day Tradition. This year’s lineup is stacked: Grace Potter, Little Feat, Cowboy Mouth, Samantha Fish, Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene, North Mississippi Allstars, Donna the Buffalo and more. There’s a campground if you want a Woodstock vibe, and plenty of food — barbecue ribs, Cajun and Creole, chowder and clam cakes, gyros, Middle Eastern fare, Thai, vegetarian offerings, fish tacos, Korean chili bowls, hand-made ice cream, craft beers, wine and frozen lemonade among them, according the fest website. At Ninigret Park, Sept. 2-4. Prices vary; single day tickets start at $49. Kids 12 and under free. For details see here and here. https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/31/arts/after-close-call-rhode-islands-rhythm-roots-festival-is-back-another-year/

WE MADE A LIST, CHECK IT TWICE

Globe Rhode Island made a list of 20 Things to Love About Summer in Rhode Island. With Labor Day Weekend upon us, it’s time to see how many items you ticked off the list — there’s still time to cram in as much as you can. A few suggestions: Picking wild flowers at Dame Farm and Orchard in Johnston, biking Block Island, catching fireflies at Rocky Point, or soaking up a sunset in Wickford — a summer day trip in and of itself. See our suggestions here.

LAST SUPPER

If you’re planning one last summer meal for Labor Day Weekend or week: Flo’s Clam Shack. Flo’s is the taste of summer in Rhode Island — from the hot dogs in buttery buns, to their famous clam cakes and clam strips, lobster rolls, to the “Rhode Island hot cheese.” Go after a trip to nearby Easton’s Beach. It oozes charm. I love the nautical atmosphere, the ropes and buoys, the decor, the plastic cups of beer. I’m thinking of the Middletown location here, but they also have a drive-in at Island Beach Park in Portsmouth. If you could bottle their whole vibe, it would be eau de Ocean State. #Flos. 4 Wave Ave., Middletown; 324 Park Ave, Portsmouth. Details here.

For dessert? Snag one last ice cream cone of summer. We found nine knee-bucklers here.

BAKED LOBSTER, COLD BEER

Then extend your Labor Day Weekend into Labor Day week as McGrath Clambakes & Catering team up with Ragged Island Brewery for a summery feast Sept. 5. On the menu: Spinney Creek Maine soft-shelled steamed clams, Prince Edward Island mussels, local corn-on-the-cob, Red Bliss potato, chourico, 1.25-pound Baked Rhode Island Lobster, green salad, and cold beer. #LaborDayWeek. Adults $65, kids $22. 4-7 p.m. 54 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth. Details here.

YOGA ON THE BEACH

You probably won’t want to do beach yoga in November, so soak it up now. The Sacred Center hosts a pay-what-you-wish gentle yoga-for-all session on Third Beach in Middletown. Dolphin pose by the sea as the sun sets. #Namaste. 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Sept. 6, 6 p.m. Details here.

OLE’ TIMERS JAM

Something about this just makes me happy. The Pump House in Wakefield hosts a Tuesday night Ole’ Timers Jam with full bar. Rhode Islanders are invited to “bring your guitar, banjo, bass, mandolin, fiddle, or any other instrument you think of for a night of traditional old-time jamming.” #SoPure. Sept. 6, Doors 6 p.m., Music 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. Details here and here.

SILENT BOB IN PVD

Kevin Smith Universe fans, rejoice. Smith himself will be at the screening of the new “Clerks III” in Providence Sept. 8. This is not a drill.

“Providence, Rhode Island! What are you doing on September 8th? You wanna meet me at the Columbus Theatre? ‘Cause I wanna meet you,” Smith said in a Columbus Theatre tweet. “Watch ‘Clerks III” with me.”

Um… Sure. The dude who brought us “Mallrats” “Dogma,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and, now, three Clerks movies, will be around to answer Rhode Islanders’ questions after the flick. (Because he is supposed to be here today.) $50. Doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. Details here.

SKA MASTERS

Legend alert: The Skatalites, a legendary Kingston, Jamaica ska/reggae group since 1964 (they’ve had various incarnations; the late great Jackie Mittoo was a member) play the Greenwich Odeum Sept. 8. According to the billing, past members backed “most of the vocalists in Jamaica at that time, including Bob Marley, Toots and The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff” and more. Get your groove on. $25 advance, $30 door. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here and here.

TREAT YOURSELF

Champagne? Pedicure? Yes, please, dahhhling. Summer’s almost over and you might need a pick-me-up. Treat yourself (and your crew) to Prosecco and pedicures at the luxe Ocean House Sept. 8. $70. 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. 888-853-2919. Details here.

YOU & ME & THE BOTTLE MAKES 3 TONIGHT (BABY)

Bring your dancing shoes for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston, and swing like you’re in a GAP ad. From $35. Sept. 9, 8 p.m. 848 Park Ave, Cranston. 401-955-7275. Details here.

RHODY CHEESE & RHODY COCKTAILS

Yes. I’m in. But if you need more details…

Pawtucket-based Rhode Island Spirits collabs with Cranston’s Edgewood Cheese Shop for the ultimate 401 cocktail hour. According to the event billing, distiller and cheese specialists will pair three miniature cocktails and three cheeses. Guests can meet the Edgewood staff, and meet a distiller. Rhode Island Spirits makes Rhodium brand gins, vodkas and liqueurs. #ToastToSummer $25. Sept. 9, 6-8 p.m. 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket, R.I. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.