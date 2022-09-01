The betting odds on the Rhode Island governor’s race

The four challengers to Governor Dan McKee threw everything but the kitchen sink at the incumbent in a debate that focused far more on McKee’s tenure than on their plans if they are elected.

The Democratic candidates for Rhode Island governor had their first live television debate last night on Channel 10, and things got a little chippy.

With less than two weeks until the primary and only one more television debate on the schedule, the polls show a tight a race between McKee and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. The betting market, on the other hand, seems to favor McKee.

Advertisement

That’s right. If you’re tired of watching the Red Sox and you know that preseason football is about as interesting as the attorney general’s race, there is actually a service called PredictIt that allows you to buy and sell “shares” for potential local, national, and international political outcomes.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

As for the R.I. governor’s race, a McKee win in the Democratic primary was trading at 83 cents per share this morning. He’s been on a sharp rise since early July when his stock hit a low of 26 cents.

Gorbea peaked at 70 cents a share in late June after a Globe/Suffolk University poll showed her leading McKee, but her stock had fallen to 23 cents as of this morning.

Former CVS executive Helena Foulkes is the only other candidate trading above a penny at the moment; she’s at 4 cents. Former secretary of state Matt Brown and health care advocate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz are considered the longest of long shots.

It’s important to understand that PredictIt isn’t a scientific poll, and you shouldn’t mistake McKee’s 83 cents as a sign that he has an 83 percent chance to win. It’s more like a futures bet in the NFL where you pick the winner of the Super Bowl during the season. Those odds fluctuate every week based on wins, losses, injuries, suspensions, and most importantly, how many bets are coming in on each team. The same concept applies here, except it’s based on things like polling, debate performances, gaffes, and the best TV commercials.

Advertisement

The primary is Sept. 13.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.