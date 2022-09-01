Boston police investigating fatal shootings in Dorchester and Roxbury

Two people were killed in separate shootings Wednesday in Roxbury and Dorchester, and police are searching for the assailants, authorities said.

The Dorchester shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. in the area of 7 Van Winkle St., police said. The man took himself to Carney Hospital, about a half mile away, where he “succumbed to his injuries.”

Police didn’t identify the man. No arrests have been made.