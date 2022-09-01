Boston police investigating fatal shootings in Dorchester and Roxbury

Two people were killed in separate shootings Wednesday in Roxbury and Dorchester, and police are searching for the assailants, authorities said.
The Dorchester shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. in the area of 7 Van Winkle St., police said. The man took himself to Carney Hospital, about a half mile away, where he “succumbed to his injuries.”
Police didn’t identify the man. No arrests have been made.
The Roxbury shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Dale and Regent streets. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim wasn’t identified and no arrests have been reported.
People who have information on either case should call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
In addition, police said, tipsters can contact police anonymously by “calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”
