Christmas in August

One Twitter user mentioned “Storrowing,” along with Allston Christmas and said both are traditions and “unique seasonal markers” for autumn in Boston.

Every Sept. 1, former tenants — many of them college students — leave behind piles of unwanted furniture, clothes, and appliances on curbsides. In some neighborhoods, and especially in Allston, people moving in take advantage of the leftovers, scavenging for treasures.

Thousands of people scrambled to move in and out of homes across the city Thursday in a chaotic dance that is part of a storied, annual Boston holiday playfully nicknamed “Allston Christmas.”

“I have managed to furnish a good part of an apartment with Allston Christmas finds,” the Twitter user added.

The streets of Allston Thursday were full of people, who found everything from desks to mattresses — and even a banjo.

But consider holding off on taking those mattresses and upholstered furniture — and be cautious about electrical appliances.

Sean Lydon, interim commissioner of Boston’s Inspectional Services Department, warned that not everything left out may be safe to use, according to a video posted on WCVB-TV.

“People are taking mattresses,” he said. “You know, I don’t think that’s the most sanitary thing to do. Electrical appliances, you don’t know whether they’re short-wired or short-circuited. Think twice before you take anything.

“There’s a reason it’s in the trash,” he said.

