Dorchester man charged in confrontation outside City Council chamber

Nelson faces nine misdemeanor counts charging assault and battery, affray, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on a public employee, disturbing a public assembly, and disturbing the peace, legal filings show. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

A Boston police report filed in Boston Municipal Court laid out the allegations against Shawn Dwayne Nelson, who was slated for arraignment Thursday in that court on charges stemming from the melee. It wasn’t immediately clear who was representing Nelson.

A 43-year-old Dorchester man allegedly struck a woman during an altercation outside Boston City Council chambers Wednesday and later tried to throw himself down a staircase while handcuffed as cops led him out of City Hall, according to legal filings.

The chaos erupted Wednesday as City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo made his first public appearance in council chambers since several political leaders withdrew their support of his candidacy for Suffolk district attorney because of revelations he was twice investigated for possible sexual assault as a teenager. He denies the allegations.

Some members of the public interrupted Wednesday’s meeting so often that City Council President Ed Flynn ordered the meeting closed to all but councilors, staff, and the media.

The police report said a woman later told officers she’d been “assaulted in the arm” by Nelson while “she was attending a public City Hall meeting.”

Officers spoke to a witness who reported that he saw Nelson “swing towards [redacted] with a closed fist,” the report said. “He stated [Nelson] missed her face and struck her in the chest.”

A fellow member of law enforcement also told Boston cops he’d been targeted by Nelson.

The City Hall chief of municipal police services, whose name was redacted in the report provided by Boston police, told responding officers the City Hall meeting had to be interrupted several times due to outbursts in the chambers, the report said. The chief alleged Nelson pushed him into a concrete wall when the chief tried to break up an altercation, per the report, which said the chief suffered a minor injury to his left elbow.

Nelson allegedly continued resisting law enforcement even while handcuffed, according to the filing.

“Due to the suspect’s sheer size of approximately 6′ 3″ and in excess of 250 pounds, it took multiple Officers to secure him in handcuffs,” the report said. “The suspect was yelling at Officers while they were attempting to secure him in handcuffs and continuing to lunge forward in a continued struggle.”

The report said officers eventually got Nelson into a fifth-floor elevator en route to the police van outside.

Nelson kept struggling with police as they walked him down the stairs on the Court Street side of City Hall.

“The suspect appeared to be purposefully attempting to fall down the stairs and take the Officers down with him,” the report said.

“While escorting and assisting the suspect into the wagon he threw his body weight into the Officers several times,” the report said. “Officers were eventually able to get the suspect into the wagon without further incident.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information comes out.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.