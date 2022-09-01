Driver charged with striking state trooper with car in Westford; captured after fleeing traffic stop

Duffy turned off his engine, but restarted it and sped away after refusing to follow a trooper’s instructions, Procopio wrote. He got off the highway at the Boston Road exit in Westford and pulled into the Haffner’s gas station.

At around 12:50 a.m., Massachusetts State Police was notified that a car, driven by Eric Duffy of Barre, Mass., was moving erratically on the southbound side of Route 495 in Methuen, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. Troopers pulled over the yellow Honda Accord in the left lane after crossing into Lowell, he said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly hitting a State Police trooper with his car in Westford after he fled a traffic stop early Thursday morning, police said.

Advertisement

Duffy got out of his car and a trooper attempted to deploy his taser to prevent him from driving away again, according to Procopio. Duffy then got back into his car and reversed it, backing into a police cruiser before allegedly driving forward and hitting a trooper who was on foot, causing him to roll onto the hood and slide off, the statement said.

The injured trooper was taken to Emerson Hospital in Concord for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

After hitting the trooper, Duffy drove off onto Route 495 north and cruisers followed him before boxing his car in, Procopio wrote. He rear-ended the cruiser in front of him and was subsequently taken out of his car.

Duffy fought with the troopers, but they were eventually able to put him under arrest, taking him to Lowell General Hospital for evaluation, according to Procopio. One of the troopers he fought with was also taken to the same hospital for injuries sustained in the tussle.

The statement said Duffy was charged with: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, speeding, and marked lanes violation.

Advertisement

An arraignment date has not been set yet and Duffy was still hospitalized as of late Thursday morning, police said.

In another incident later Thursday morning, a State Police cruiser was struck by another driver on Route 3 in Plymouth, with both the trooper and other driver taken to the hospital after, according to State Police.

At around 4:20 a.m., while a trooper was on a police detail on the northbound side of Route 3 in Plymouth, their cruiser was struck by another driver just before Exit 3, according to an e-mail statement from a State Police spokesperson.

Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to a local hospital as a precaution as they had “suspected minor injuries,” the spokesperson wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.