Drought data in Mass. slightly better this week

Extreme drought is the monitor’s second most dire category, behind only exceptional drought. None of Massachusetts was under exceptional drought Thursday.

The monitor said in its weekly roundup Thursday that 38.35 percent of the state remained under extreme drought, down from 39.48 percent last week.

The drought data in Massachusetts improved slightly Thursday, with 93.98 percent of the state under either severe or extreme drought, down from 96.08 percent last week , according to the US Drought Monitor.

The portions of the state under extreme drought conditions Thursday were concentrated mainly in northern Worcester County, Middlesex County, Essex County, and parts of Bristol and Barnstable counties.

Advertisement

The sections of the state under severe drought Thursday were located in southern Worcester County, Hampshire County, Hampden County, and parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable counties, per the monitor’s map.

Under extreme drought conditions, crop loss is widespread, wildlife disease outbreaks are possible, and there is a “reduced flow to ceased flow of water,” among other factors, the drought monitor said.

As global warming progresses, drought is expected to become more common in New England. Warmer temperatures can speed up evaporation rates and leave soil parched while also diminishing snowfall in the winter, resulting in less moisture from “snowmelt” in spring.

That could, in turn, make wildfires more common. As drought dries out grasses and trees it makes them more flammable and creates conditions for fast-spreading fires.

Crews in Massachusetts have battled multiple wild fires across the state in recent weeks.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.